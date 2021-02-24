ROSCOMMON -- The Northern Michigan Christian boys did it again on Tuesday at the court of Roscommon, finding a way to beat a tough opponent on the road. The Comets closed strongly to claim a 50-45 victory over the Bucks, giving them three wins in a rugged stretch that included games at Gaylord St. Mary and Frankfort over the previous four days.
"We knew this would be a challenging stretch in the schedule and we're feeling pretty good about staying unbeaten but we also know we have areas where we need to improve," said coach Kyle Benthem.
"This was a tough one tonight. We were down going into the fourth quarter and I had to sit Trevin (Winkle) with foul trouble and we still found a way to win."
Benthem commended sophomore Blake DeZeeuw for stepping up at crunch time in the final period and hitting some key buckets and free throw. DeZeeuw finished with a team-high 17 points, including a 3-pointer midway through the final period to give NMC a six-point lead.
Winkle delivered 16 points and 11 rebounds and hit some key free throws down the stretch when he returned to the floor. Junior guard Jonas Lanser handled the ball well and recorded five assists and four boards along with two points. Benthem also noted the contributions of Nathan Eisenga off the bench, hitting for six with four rebounds.
NMC (7-0) continues its stretch of road games on Thursday, traveling to Beal City.
