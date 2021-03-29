CUSTER — First time since 2012.
Northern Michigan Christian is able to raise a Division 4 district championship trophy for the first time in nearly a decade after closing strongly to outscore Baldwin 49-42 Saturday vening at Mason County Eastern High School.
The Comets (12-2) advance to face Frankfort (15-5) in the D4 regional semifinals on Tuesday at Buckley for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Ironically, the last time the Comets won a district title was nine years ago when Kyle Benthem, in his first season as head coach, was still a blue-collar senior forward playing for NMC.
“This feels really good,‘ Benthem said after the hard-fought victory over the determined Pathers.
“I’m happy for the kids and happy for the school and the parents and the fans. It’s always nice to win because we’re surrounded by so much community support.
“This was a tough game tonight. Any time we got a lead Baldwin hit some shots and got right back into it. We made some adjustments as the game went along and we did a good job of handling their pressure and executing ball movement in the fourth quarter.‘
NMC took a bucket load of momentum into the fourth quarter after junior Trevin Winkle, who led all scorers with 27 points, penetrated through the paint to convert a three-point play just before the buzzer to give the Comets a 40-33 advantage. It was Winkle’s second three-point play in a 30-second span.
Baldwin (13-2) came back, though, switching defenses and hitting the first two shots of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to just three points, 40-37, with 5:48 remaining.
Then it was senior Nick Heuker’s time to turn up big for the Comets, nailing a baseline 3-pointer to increase the lead to 43-37 with five minutes left. Heuker also hit an open layup a few minutes later after a 40-second possession in which NMC, continuing to play with the lead, burned time off the clock.
“Coach has been telling me all season if I have an open shot to take it,‘ the smiling Heuker said of the timely 3-pointer. “They were giving a lot of attention to Trevin and Blake (DeZeeuw) and that left me open. I had the look and the shot. It felt great to see the ball go in.‘
The Panthers battled back to pull within three points one more time when sophomore guard Carmelo Lindsey, one of their top guns, nailed a rainbow 3-pointer to make it a 45-42 game with 2:22 to go.
NMC responded with Heuker’s layup, however, to make it 47-42 with 1:44 left and then Winkle finally sealed the deal with a pair of late free throws.
“They’re a tough team,‘ Winkle said. “We knew they had speed and some shooters but they never quit and they made us work for it tonight.‘
NMC has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround this season from a team that won a total of six games, including just four in the regular season with a full schedule a year ago, to a team that has won 12 of 14 games to date along with a district title.
“None of us are surprised about how we’ve done this year,‘ Winkle said. “We were all confident that we could win coming into the season because we’ve been playing together for years. We’re like a family; we love and support each other.‘
Heuker agreed. “Our mentality this year is that we expect to win,‘ he said. “All the pieces came together for us.‘
Winkle added that the Comets “aren’t satisfied‘ to just win the district title.
“We want to keep it going now,‘ he said.
Winkle posted six rebounds, four assists and two blocks to go with his 27 points. DeZeeuw scored 16, including seven in the first quarter after Winkle was forced to sit with early foul trouble. He also secured three assists.
Carter Quist came off the bench to provide a physical presence inside for the Comets and guards Seth VanHaitsma, DeZeeuw and Heuker handled the ball efficiently against Baldwin’s full-court pressure in the second half.
