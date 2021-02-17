LEROY -- The Northern Michigan Christian girls pulled away to a double-digit lead in the second quarter and retained the lead the rest of the way in a 41-30 victory on Tuesday at Pine River.
"This was a good win for us coming off last night's loss to Houghton Lake," said NMC coach Rich Bennett. "We lost a real tough one at Pine River at the end of last season and the girls were eager to go back and get some redemption. Pine River's a tough team to beat on their home floor. We played a good game."
Bennett was especially pleased with his team's rebounding, defensive intensity, and ball handling. The Comets grabbed 31 rebounds as a team with junior Megan Bennett leading the way with 11 to go with a game-high 19 points.
Ryleigh Langton and Maggie Yount each scored six and Alaina Rozeveld provided a nice spark off the bench, hitting for six as well. Bennett also commended point guard Paige Ebels for her ball handling and controlling the floor, and senior Ally Krick, who was moved from guard to wing and was all over the floor, recording 11 steals. Yount also did a "fantastic job" defensively, he said.
"We struggled to get anything going tonight," said Pine River coach Paula Justin. "We couldn't shoot the ball in the ocean. It was just one of those nights for us. We did some good things defensively but didn't play with enough intensity."
Hailey Wanstead hit for 13 to pace the Bucks and grabbed six rebounds. Junior forward Avery Sumpter, playing what coach Justin called her best game so far, generated six points and seven rebounds, and Madi Sparks pulled down six rebounds.
Pine River (2-2) travels Thursday to Roscommon. NMC (2-2) is home Friday against Mason County Eastern.
