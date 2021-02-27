McBAIN -- The Northern Michigan Christian School girls held visiting Beal City to seven first-half points on the way to a 43-22 victory on the home floor Friday.
"We did a nice job of covering the floor defensively and not allowing them to get many open looks at the basket," said NMC coach Rich Bennett.
"Our trap was really effective in the first half. In the second half we pulled off the trap and looked at some different lineups with different girls on the floor. It was a nice team effort."
NMC led 12-3, 28-7 and 36-13 at the quarter breaks.
Senior Ally Krick continued her solid play since being moved a few weeks ago from guard to wing, contributing 17 points, including 6 of 9 from the line, and recording eight steals and six rebounds. Sophomore point guard Paige Ebels tallied 10 with four steals and did a good job handling the ball once again. Megan Bennett scored six with four boards and four blocks and sophomore post Alaina Rozeveld scored four off the bench and was a strong physical presence inside.
Bennett was also pleased with his team's ball movement, noting that the Comets had just 10 turnovers on the night. "It's something we've really been working on," he said. "We slowed the tempo down a little and we're making better passes and positioning ourselves better."
NMC (5-2) hosts Mesick on Monday.
