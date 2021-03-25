McBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian girls dominated the boards Wednesday on the way to a 58-21 victory over Pentwater in the semifinals of the Division 4 district tournament being hosted by the Comets.
"It was a nice game for us," said NMC coach Rich Bennett. "We had two weeks off before tonight (for COVID protocols) and that didn't affect us too much. We only turned the ball over nine times in the game and we controlled the defensive boards. We had 24 defensive rebounds."
Junior post Megan Bennett led a balanced attack with 14 points to go with nine rebounds while sophomore forward Alaina Rozeveld rang up 11 off the bench and senior wing Ally Krick canned 10 with four steals and three assists.
Junior wing Maggie Yount recorded nine rebounds and junior post Ryleigh Langton, in her first action back after a quarantine and suffering an ankle injury, scored four and was a physical force down low. Bennett also commended point guard Paige Ebels for her ball handling and decision-making on the floor. Ebels had just one turnover in the contest.
The coach also noted the contributions of senior Jamie DeKam, who scored two off the bench, and Brianna Platz, who joined the team from the JV and scored five with four boards.
NMC (10-3) faces Mason County Eastern (11-7) in the district finals on Friday at 6 p.m. MCE defeated Marion 36-27 in Wednesday's other semifinal.
"They're a good team," Bennett said. "They move the ball really well and they're aggressive."
Marion falls short
Marion got down early and could never recover in a 36-27 loss to Mason County Eastern.
The Cardinals led 11-2 after the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime.
"We got off to a slow start, obviously, but once we settled down a bit and started moving, we battled our back into the game," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "I thought our kids played really good defense.
"Madison Sutten and McKayla Struson played well for us defensively."
Mason County Eastern led 28-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Oghosasse Osadiaye paced the Eagles with nine points and six rebounds while Stella Henderson added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Georgia Meyer had six point and 14 rebounds.
