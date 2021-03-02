McBAIN – The Northern Michigan Christian girls broke open a close game in the final minutes of the second quarter on the way to a 56-22 victory over visiting non-league foe Mesick.
“It was a nice defensive game for us again tonight,‘ said NMC coach Rich Bennett. “We covered the floor really well and created some turnovers. Paige (Ebels) and Ally (Krick) each had four steals.‘
Junior post Ryleigh Langton received extended minutes on the floor after Megan Bennett got into some early foul trouble and delivered a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards.
Bennett also noted the second-half contributions of fifth-quarter players Jada VanNoord and Brianna Platz.
NMC (6-2) travels to Manton on Wednesday.
