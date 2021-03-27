By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – The Northern Michigan Christian girls of coach Rich Bennett made it two Division 4 district championships in a row on the home floor Friday, breaking open a close game in the second quarter to post a 51-21 victory over Mason County Eastern.
NMC (11-3) advances to face Frankfort (12-4) in the regional semifinals Monday at Traverse City Central.
“It took us a little while to get things going offensively but we made some adjustments and things got better for us in the second half,‘ Bennett said.
“Our defense was outstanding tonight. We controlled the defensive boards and created a lot of second chances with offensive rebounds. We also had 19 steals as team.‘
The Comets only led 10-7 in the opening quarter but held the Cardinals to just 14 points the rest of the way while building the lead in each period.
Junior post Megan Bennett made 17 with 10 boards for a double-double and she also had two steals and a block. Sophomore point guard Paige Ebels produced 11 points in spite of sitting much of the second half with foul trouble. Junior wing Maggie Yount scored eight with a team-high 11 rebounds and two steals and senior wing Ally Krick connected for nine points with a team-high five steals. Sophomore forward Alaina Rozeveld rang up six points with five boards and Ryleigh Langton, able to play after rolling her ankle a few weeks ago, was a physical presence inside during her time on the floor.
Bennett also commended senior guard Jamie DeKam, who entered the game when Ebels was forced to sit with fouls and handled the ball efficiently.
This was NMC’s second district title in a row after not earning a trophy for the eight previous seasons.
“I’m really happy for this bunch of girls,‘ Bennett said. “They worked hard for this.‘
Bennett said his team will have to be ready for a speedy Frankfort team on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.