McBAIN — There was a lot for second-year Northern Michigan Christian head boys basketball coach Kyle Benthem to like on the home floor Friday against visiting Highland Conference foe Roscommon.
The Comets surged to an early lead and never looked back, posting a 64-29 victory that included a running clock in the second half.
“We started out attacking the net and everything built on that,” Benthem said. “I really liked our defensive intensity and how we played aggressively but still under control.”
Benthem commended 6-foot-4 strong forward Blake DeZeeuw for keeping Roscommon’s high-scoring senior guard Joel Ewald under wraps much of the way.
“I put Blake on Ewald because he’s their most dangerous shooter and Blake did a great job,” Benthem noted.
Benthem was also pleased to be able to get all 13 players on the floor and see nine put points on the board.
DeZeeuw led a balanced scoring ledger with 20 points. Senior wing Trevin Winkle tallied 13 with a team-high seven rebounds and junior wing Brant Winkle scored 12 in his varsity debut.
Senior exchange student Wout Sweyers scored five, including a baseline triple. Senior point guard Seth VanHaitsma scored four and turned in heady play on the floor, Benthem said. Nate Eisenga and Jonas Lanser also scored four apiece and Benthem commended senior post Carter Quist for his physical play under the boards.
NMC (1-0) continues league play on Tuesday at home against Manton.
