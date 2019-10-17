MCBAIN — It might've taken two days but it's still a win.
Northern Michigan Christian beat Kent City 2-0 in overtime in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday afternoon.
The game began Tuesday but was suspended with 7:02 left in regulation and no score due to thunder and lightning.
The win sends the Comets into the district final at 4:30 p.m. today at home against North Muskegon.
"We battle weather both days," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "(Tuesday) was miserable but today was even colder.
"Field conditions had both teams pretending to be me on the slopes and made fast play difficult. We will have to figure it out for (Thursday) against North Muskegon's high-powered squad."
Tuesday's game remained scoreless through regulation before NMC finally broke the deadlock with 8:30 left in the first 10-minute overtime period when the Comets scored on a penalty kick by Jamey Haan.
Seth VanHaitsma took a long goal kick from Haan three minutes later and touched it past the keeper for a 2-0 lead.
Ezra Dieterman made seven saves in the nets for NMC.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mesick holds invite
MESICK — Mesick's boys took third behind Mason County Central and Frankfort in their own Bulldog Invitational Wednesday.
Grant Fleis took first in 17:43 while Frankie Simerson ran a 19:26, Tenzin McGregor 20:57, Mitchell Rogers 20:59 and Eli Brewer 23:13.
McKensey Kendall ran a 27:27 on the girls' side for the Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.