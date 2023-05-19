CADILLAC — While not a win, the bounce back was pretty solid.
Three days after a rough loss to Gaylord, the Vikings dropped a tight 2-1 decision to the Blue Devils in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
“We came into this game determined to make up for what happened on Monday and I think we proved that we’re still competitors who want to win,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We scored first and then really held our own the rest of the game.
“Gaylord is a tough opponent; they’re fast and strong. They had a good shot in the first half and then ran us down a bit in the second half.”
Georgette Sake got Cadillac on the board in the fourth minute off an assist from Mairyn Kinnie before Gaylord tied it in the 13th minute. The Blue Devils scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute.
Jazmin Angell made 12 saves in goal for the Vikings.
“Through it all, I was very proud of Jazmin, who came out confidently and made some excellent saves,” Weitzel said. “It was good to see her come back like that.”
Cadillac wraps up the regular season when it hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday before hosting Gaylord again next Thursday in a Division 2 district contest.
BUCKLEY — Buckley celebrated its parents night and beat Benzie Central 3-1 in a Northwest Conference contest.
Maddi Chilson, Emma Cooper and Avalon Valentine scored for the Bears while Aiden Romzek picked up an assist.
Maddi Sladek made five saves in goal.
Buckley (5-6-2) is at Leland today.
CUSTER — Marion secured the West Michigan D League softball title outright with a sweep of Mason County Eastern, 20-2 and 20-0.
Georgia Meyer got the win in game one, striking out seven of the 12 batters she faced.
Harley Bear pitched a perfect game in the nightcap, striking out all nine batters she faced. Ella Willson belted a home run in the contest, as well.
Marion (23-1) is at Ellsworth on Monday.
CUSTER — Marion clinched the West Michigan D League baseball title outright with a sweep of Mason County Eastern, 16-0 and 20-5.
Aadin Yowell got the win in the opener, tossing a no-hitter while striking out seven.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had two hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs; Mason Salisbury two hits and two RBIs; Yowell three hits and three RBIs; and Colin Ellsworth a hit and two RBIs.
“We hit the ball really well in game one and Aadin did a nice job on the mound,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Yowell started game two and allowed three earned runs in two innings before Braden Prielipp went the rest of the way, walking one and striking out four.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had two hits; Salisbury three hits, including a two-run homer; Weston Cox three hits and four RBIs; and Hayden Ostrowski a hit and two RBIs.
Marion (19-1, 8-0) faces Ellsworth Monday at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
MANTON — Lake City beat Manton 198-222 in a dual match at Emerald Vale Golf Course.
Teague Helsel and Hunter Geiger paced the Trojans with 48s while Kaleb Conrad shot a 50 and Lucas Hinkamp a 52.
Lincoln Hicks earned medalist honors with a 46 while Fabio Castro (56), Nathan Carter (59) and Brenen Salani (61) followed.
“We were consistently inconsistent today,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “We would have a par or a bogey and then follow it with a triple or quadruple bogey.”
Manton faces Farwell and Houghton Lake today at Missaukee Golf Club.
