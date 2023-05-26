Conditions are ripe for a great weekend of bass fishing

I felt the take, set the hook, and the bass shot high into the air. When a fish does that, the angler better lower the rod tip immediately to keep the fish from breaking off. I’ve lost fish by not reacting to the leap quickly enough. Fortunately, I was fast enough that time. Either that or I just got lucky.
I was on one of the area’s many good smallmouth bass streams. If we include bass streams with Michigan’s natural resources, the Wolverine State is rich in resources indeed. If we draw area boundaries loosely enough, we might include any number of good smallmouth lakes and rivers within Cadillac’s environs. We have the Manistee, Muskegon and Pere Marquette rivers. And there are Cadillac’s lakes, of course. And we have notable impoundments.
Plus, we have so many ways we can get to the fish. We can use canoes, kayaks, skiffs, prams, jon boats, inflatable pontoon boats and bass boats.
We can wade for them or cast from banks or docks. We can sit on a fallen log across the stream if we want to.
I was using hip boots and wading. I’d found a section of stream shallow enough for that. By taking advantage of a stream’s riffle-pool configuration, we can wade the shallow, inside portions of a bend and cross the stream in the thin-water riffle between pools to get to the inside of the next bend. I managed to fish a couple of bends, a distance of a hundred yards or so, without going over the tops of my boots.
I was on the river looking for a harbinger of conditions anglers might find this weekend. Bass season, of course, on most Michigan waters, is open all year for catch and immediate release. The possession season opens Saturday in conjunction with the Memorial Day weekend. What kind of weekend could anglers expect?
It all seemed good. I found rivers low enough to wade in spots and bass willing to strike.
Whenever we’re around water, we need to take precautions.
When I’m wading a stream, I’m not too proud to wear a personal flotation device. Sometimes, I just use extreme caution. If I’m wearing hip boots and want to keep my britches dry, I have motivation to stay out of trouble. With hip boots on, I was a little limited in the length of stream I could fish. It didn’t seem to matter.
In an hour or two of angling, I caught half-a-dozen smallies and about an equal number of rock bass while working a couple of river bends. I fished through one nice-looking hole and caught a couple of small fish. I wondered that I hadn’t caught anything bigger. Working back upstream, I cast once again to the head of the pool where a lunker should have been hanging out.
That was when the big bass hit, the one that came far out of the water. I thought it must be the boss hog of the entire river. I don’t bother measuring my fish, but it was a good one.
I worked back up the stream toward my truck and caught a couple of fish from spots I must have missed on my way down. I cast under the bridge where I had climbed in the river, and felt a take. I set the hook and another bass leaped from the water. It fought strong and hard. Once I thought I’d lost it to a submerged branch, but I lifted my rod tip and the bass somehow came free. It was big and as dark as the shaded water under the bridge from which it came, and it was heavy in my net. I’m not sure which of the two lunkers I caught was the largest.
If a person were to put some boxing gloves on them and toss them in the same pool, though, they would probably make either of the Dempsey-Tunney fights look like child’s play. I know they both gave me a tussle.
But we have a lot of battling bruisers around.
With the holiday weekend here and conditions good, anglers will surely emerge from the water with lots of fish stories to tell around their picnic tables and campfires. Bass season is here again, and things couldn’t be looking any better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.