BALDWIN — The Mesick boys basketball team's game Thursday against Baldwin was nothing short of a nail-biter.
The Bulldogs, however, came up short against Panthers, 56-52. Mesick coach Kyle Duby said with a conference championship still a real possibilty Thursday's loss hurts.
"We picked a bad time to have our worst game of the year, but give credit to Baldwin. They made it tough on us," Duby said. "Shots we normally make, weren't falling (Thursday)."
Mesick trailed 12-11 after the first quarter and 28-27 at the half. The Bulldogs held to a slim lead to start the fourth quarter, 37-36.
With a conference championship still on the line, Duby said his team has a lot to play for including its huge match-up this weekend against Brethren.
"We have to keep our heads high and move on," he said.
Mesick's Matthew Fuller had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Caleb Linna had 12 points, two assists and two steals.
Mesick hosts Brethren Saturday.
