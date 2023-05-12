CADILLAC — That feels a little better.
Two days after struggling quite a bit, Cadillac bounced back to sweep Evart 1-0 and 9-2 in a pair of non-league baseball games Thursday at Mills Field.
“We had a much better defensive effort today,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “Anytime you can hold an opponent to very few runs when you are deeper in your pitching rotation, it’s a good sign. Keenan (Suminski) and Jackson (Stuart) both pitched excellent. (Evart) Coach (Josh) Johnson always has a solid team and his guys played very tough.
“Playing in those situations makes everyone better.”
Suminski got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out three in three innings of work. Stuart finished and allowed one hit while striking out five.
Eli Main paced the Vikings at the plate with a hit and an RBI while Keenan Suminski also had a hit.
Logan Witbeck took the loss for Evart, allowing just the one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three.
“Game one was a really good game,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “I thought Logan pitched really well and their guy was just a little bit better. We just couldn’t string anything together.
“Game two was a good game up until the fourth inning. We couldn’t guys out and we still didn’t hit the ball well at all.”
Sean Jackson doubled for the Wildcats’ lone hit.
Dawson Farve got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings of work.
At the plate, Main had two hits, including a double; Charlie Howell a hit and an RBI; Nate Roberts a run-scoring triple; Kaleb McKinley a two-run double; Coby Franklin a hit and an RBI; Kaidan Westdorp two hits, including a double; and Drew Kornacki a double and an RBI.
“It took us a while in the second game to get our bats going,” Franklin said. “Kaidan was able to come in and get us out of a jam and I thought that is what really got us going.
“I am proud of the way our team played tonight and I thought they responded well after a tough night on Tuesday.”
Braydin Banner took the loss for Evart, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in 2.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Jake Ladd a hit and an RBI; JJ Morgan a hit; and Lucas Johnson a hit.
Cadillac (11-11 overall) is at the Manistee Invitational on Saturday while Evart (16-9) is at the Carson City-Crystal Invitational on Saturday.
ROSCOMMON — McBain dropped a pair of Highland Conference games to Roscommon, 3-2 and 7-5.
“We are still struggling to hit with consistency,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “It got better as the night went on but it always seems like we wait too long to get it going.
“I am encouraged because we were a few plays away from winning both of those games.”
Holden Kanouse took the loss in game one, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Trey Boven had a hit; Kanouse two hits; and Isaac Baas a hit and an RBI.
Boven took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 13.
At the plate, Blayn Hughston had a double and an RBI; Boven a hit and an RBI; Eli Baker a hit; Kanouse an RBI; Trenton Brunink a hit; Gavin Schut a double and an RBI; Kaden Abrahamson a double and an RBI; and Baas a hit.
MARION — Marion ran its record to 14-1 as it swept Hart 8-3 and 6-5 in non-league action.
Cole Meyer got the win in the opener, striking out seven batters.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had two hits and three RBIs; Collin McCrimmon a hit and three RBIs; and Braden Prielipp two hits. Mason Salisbury, Colin Ellsworth and Meyer each had a hit.
Tucker Sigafoose got the win in game two and Braden Prielipp picked up a save.
Gavin Prielipp made two key defensive plays in the final inning with a diving catch and then a throw to home on the next batter to get the potential tying run at the plate.
Gavin Prielipp had two hits at the plate while Weston Cox had a hit, Aaron Whitney a triple and Aadin Yowell a hit.
Marion is at the Lake City Invitational on Saturday.
MESICK — Mesick swept Suttons Bay, 10-0 and 12-2, in non-league action.
Ashtyn Simerson got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits and a walk while striking out 11.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had three hits and four RBIs; Connor Sisson a hit and an RBI; Sisson a hit; Ben Humphreys a hit and an RBI; Gabe Bradley a hit; and Cody Linna a hit.
Carter Simmer got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits and an RBI; Sisson a hit; Simerson two hits and two RBIs; Parrish two hits and two RBIs; and Isaac Stroh a hit
MARION — Marion picked up two more wins, beating Hart 15-1 and 13-3 on Thursday.
Georgia Meyer got the win in game one, recording six strikeouts.
She also helped herself at the plate with four hits, including a two-run homer and a double. Harley Bear had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs while Ella Wilson added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Jacelyn Moggo and McKayla Cruson tripled while Madison Bell had two hits; Malley Raymond a two-run single; and Madison Sutten an RBI single.
Meyer and Bear teamed up to get the win in the nightcap.
At the plate, Bear had a double, triple and three RBIs; Meyer a double, triple and two RBIs; Delany Lloyd two hits and an RBI; Maddy Bell two hits; Cruson two hits; Moggo two hits; Wilson a hit; Bonnie Kiger a hit; and Raymond two hits.
Marion (16-0) is at the Lake City Invitational on Saturday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Evart dropped a pair of non-league games to Traverse City Central, 1-0 and 7-0.
The Trojans scored the only run in game one in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Addy Gray took the loss, allowing no earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five. The Wildcats were held to just two hits as Kate Gostlin and Ally Theunick singled.
Kyrah Gray took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on two hits and six walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Addy Gray had a hit; Kyrah Gray two hits; and Theunick two hits.
Evart (20-3) is at the Ithaca Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.