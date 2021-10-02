LEROY — Pine River High School was forced to cancel its Highland Conference football contest against Beal City due to COVID-19 concerns within its program.
Under current MHSAA rules, the game is declared a forfeit victory for the Aggies and improves their record to 5-0 in the Highland and 5-1 overall.
Pine River falls to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the Highland.
“As a result of COVID-19, we lost players to such an extent that we would not have been able to start with 11 players so we really felt that we had no choice but to cancel and forfeit our home football game,” Pine River superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said. “We were already pretty slim coming into this week for various reasons so the last-minute medical issue was really just too much.”
Pine River is scheduled to be back in action Friday, Oct. 8 at McBain.
