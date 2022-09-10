REMUS — Back on track.
Reed City started strong and cruised to a 46-22 win over Chippewa Hills in a CSAA Gold Division football game Friday night.
The Coyotes were coming off a rare league loss to Tri County, 48-40, last week.
“It’s good to rebound after last week’s game,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said.
“We came out and dominated the first half.
“We got some momentum and it helps that we’re getting healthier, too.”
Reed City led 15-8 at halftime and had a commanding 46-8 lead at halftime.
Bryson Hughes led the Coyotes on the ground with 127 yards and three touchdowns on five carries while Spencer Hansen had 44 yards on two carries.
Zach Erickson also ran one in for a TD.
Xavier Allen was 3 of 5 passing for 36 yards and a TD.
That pass went to Johnny Ondrus for an 18-yard connection. Seth Jackson also caught one pass for 15 yards.
Logan Langworthy paced the defense with six tackles while Aidan Storrs had five tackles and a couple of pass break-ups.
Seth Jackson also added a pick-six.
Reed City (2-1 overall, 1-1 CSAA Gold) hosts rival Big Rapids next Friday.
