GRANT — Reed City got enough done offensively the defense took care of the rest as the Coyotes beat Grant 28-0 to open CSAA Gold Division football action Thursday night.
The Coyotes were up 14-0 after the first quarter and 22-0 at halftime.
“Grant played really well. They played physical and did some things that gave us fits so we’re happy we came away with a win,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “We played a little sloppy with some penalties and mental breakdowns.
“We ‘ve got to get back to work and get ready for Tri County.”
Bryson Hughes led Reed City with 162 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries while JC Contreras also scored on a 26-yard TD run.
Hughes paced the defense with six tackles and an interception while Trent Howell also had six tackles.
Reed City (1-1 overall) hosts Tri County Sept. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.