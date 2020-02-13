Coyotes bow to Benzie in district final

REED CITY – The Reed City wrestling team advanced to the championship match on the home mats Wednesday in the four-team Division 3 team district tournament. The Coyotes defeated Ludington 58-16 in the semifinals but dropped a 53-25 decision to a very good Benzie Central team with the title on the line.
“Benzie’s a good team,‘ acknowledged Reed City coach Roger Steig.
“We had to void three weight classes tonight (because of injuries) and that created some match-up difficulties for us. But give Benzie credit; they’re a solid team and they had wrestlers at every weight class. They deserved it tonight.‘
The Coyotes won handily in the opening match with Ludington, which had to void a number of weight classes. In the matches that were engaged, Alex Andrus (135) earned a pin and Kellen Haney (171) earned a 9-2 decision. In the 285-pound match, Reed City’s Ryan Neal closed strong to earn a pin with 11 seconds remaining in the third period of a lively bout with Ludington’s Nicoli Kohrer.
In the title match with Benzie, Anakin Andrus (125) secured an 8-2 decision while Aaron Boucher (140), Haney (171) and Austin Fowler (189) all won by pin for the Coyotes. Neal turned in another strong showing at 285 pounds, winning by major decision.
Anakin Andrus (125), Haney (171), Fowler (215, 189) and Neal (285) won both of their matches. Andrew Clementshaw (103), Alex Andrus (130), Aaron Boucher (140), Bryson Hughes (145) and Mark White (152) split their matches and Julia Hackworth (112) and Mason Johnson (125) both won in their only match.
Steig commended the freshman Hughes (145), who won by void against Ludington and lost a decision to highly regarded Sam Ross of Benzie.
“Bryson has a lot less experience and he gave (Ross) a good match,‘ the coach said. “Bryson’s come a long way this year and so have a few other freshmen.‘
Next up for the Coyotes is the individual D3 district tournament at Grayling on Saturday.
“I feel pretty good going into it,‘ Steig said. “I think we have a half-dozen who could advance to regionals.‘
The coach thanked seniors Austin Fowler, Ryan Neal, Kellen Haney and Mark White for the leadership they’ve exhibited this season.
