REED CITY — Depth and talent helped Reed City’s boys take the top spot in their own Coyote Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
The Coyotes totaled 138 points while Traverse City St. Francis was second at 120.5, Kingsley third at 99, Buckley fifth at 63, Evart seventh at 36.5 and Pine River 10th at 15.
Gus Rohde had a pair of individual firsts for Reed City as he won the 800-meter run in 2:00.12 and the 1600 in 4:31.16. He also ran legs of the 1600 relay that took second in 3:33.07 and the 3200 relay that took second in 8:31.32.
Bryson Hughes took second in the 100 dash in 11.61 seconds and third in the 200 dash in 23.47 seconds while Anthony Kiaunis was second in the 400 dash in 52.79 seconds and Aiden Storz third at 53.51.
Reed City also won the 400 relay with the foursome of John Ondrus, Hughes, Storz and Logan Bregg and took second in the 800 relay at 1:34.87.
Buckley’s Nick Simon won the 100 dash in 11.57 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.09 seconds. He also ran legs of the winning 800 relay (1:33.99) with Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg and Jackson Kulawiak and the 1600 relay (3:33.05) with the same foursome.
Kulawiak also took third in the 800 in 2:06.28.
Evart’s Dakobe White took second in the long jump at 20-feet, 2.75-inches while Marcel White was third at 19-9.75. Noah Vanderline took second in the pole vault at 11-0.
Kingsley won the title on the girls’ side with 176 points while St. Francis was second at 150, Buckley third at 111 and Pine River fifth at 48.5 while Reed City and Evart tied for 10th at nine.
Buckley junior standout Aiden Harrand had another big day as she took first in the 1600 in a personal-best time of 4:53.52, ran another PR in the 800 in 2:11.46 and then added a third PR in the 3200 at 10:54.90. She finished the day running a leg of the 1600 relay with Brooklynn Frazee, Kinsey Peer and Addisen Harrand that took first in 4:16.11.
Frazee, a freshman, had herself quite the day, too. She won the 100 dash in 12.91 seconds (PR), the 200 dash in 27.44 seconds and the 400 dash in 1:04.23.
Taylor Matthews took second in the shot put at 30-5.5 while Emma Cooper took third in the high jump at 4-4. The Bears also took third in the 800 relay in 1:58.38.
Pine River’s Lillian Pylman won the discus at 98-7 and was third in the shot put at 30-3.75. Ellie Rigling took second in the 400 dash in 1:07.90 while the Bucks also were third in the 1600 relay in 4:45.14.
Reed City’s Olivia Moore took third in the discus at 86-3.
Manton, Marion fare well at Ogemaw
WEST BRANCH — Manton’s boys and girls swept the medium-school division while Marion’s boys won the small-school division at the Falcon Invitational at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday.
The Rangers totaled 143.33 points for first while Brighton Charyl Stockwell Academy took second at 103.33 and Burton Atherton was third at 89.
Nolan Moffit took first in the 800 at 2:06.97 while Robert Dykhouse was first in the 1600 at 4:50.22. Andrew Phillips also took second in the long jump at 19-9.75. The foursome of Luke Pettengill, Dykhouse, Logan Baker and Moffit took first in the 1600 relay in 3:42.77.
Marion’s boys took first with 214 points while Central Lake (109) was second at East Jordan (63) third.
Gavin Prielipp won the 100 dash, 200 dash and long jump for small schools and also was a member of the winning 800 relay. Other personal bests included Trey Davis in the 1600 and 3200. Jaden Kiger in the 3200, Cole Meyer in the pole vault and Daniel Gaffney in the discus.
“I’m pretty happy with our performance,” Marion coach Jason Keeler said. “We had solid showing all the way around. The meet was a great opportunity to perform side-by-side with athletes from larger schools in higher divisions with the intention of really drawing out their best performances.
“We learned a few things that I think will help us down the stretch both individually and as a team.”
Manton’s girls were first with 207.5 points while Harrison was second at 120 and Burton Atherton third at 69.
Chloe Colton took first in the 1600 in 5:42.55 while Mattie Lafreniere won the pole vault at 8-6 and the discus at 104-10. Kennedi Wahmhoff took second in the high jump at 4-8 while the foursome of Autumn Houck, Madison Cochran, Aubrie Stahl and Makayla Gowell took first in the 400 relay in 1:03.19.
Manton also won the 800 relay in 1:57.56.
Marion’s girls were second in the small-school division at 125.5 points Brown City’s 136.5.
Marion’s Harley Bear won the shot put at 34-3 while McKayla Cruson was third at 31-4 while Bear took second in the discus at 101-9 and Cruson third at 99-11.
GIRLS
Warriors beat Vikings
AUBURN — Cadillac dropped a 4-0 decision to Bay City Western in a non-conference girls soccer contest on Saturday.
The Warriors led 3-0 at halftime en route to the win.
“Bay City Western has a very good, disciplined squad,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “They develop play well and get off good shots in little space. Jazmin (Angell) was huge in goal, saving a PK in the first half.
“All of our girls played their hearts out. We took a defensive approach that worked well while we had the energy and we were able to generate a few good-looking attacks, especially in the second half. We’re having a bit of a rough patch with injuries and illness and we’re already a small team.”
Angell made 16 saves in goal.
Cadillac is at Gaylord on Tuesday.
BOYS GOLF
Vikings ninth at invite
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac took ninth overall with a 382 at the Traverse City West Invitational on Saturday.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 303 while the host Titans shot a 315 and Alpena took third at 342.
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with an 84 while Carson Peedle carded a 96, Connor Putman 97 and Ryan Lincoln a 105.
Cadillac hosts its invitational on Wednesday.
