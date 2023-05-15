LAKE CITY — Reed City scored a big win over Marion and then topped the hosts to claim the Lake City Softball Invitational on Saturday.
The Coyotes beat Marion 11-2 in the first game and then beat the Trojans 6-4 in the title game.
The first game was tied 1-1 after three innings before Reed City scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to break things open and build a 5-1 lead. The Coyotes added six more runs in the fifth to seal the deal.
Isabell Guy got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out five. Morgan Hammond pitched the final two innings.
Paityn Enos led the way at the plate with three hits and three RBIs while Hammond had two hits and two RBIs. Guy had a hit and two RBIs; Anna Paine two RBIs; Hayden Cutler an RBI; and Hailey Sanborn a hit and an RBI.
Lake City led the title game 3-2 before Reed City scored four times in the top of the fifth to take the lead.
Guy got the win in relief of Hammond, allowing no earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Shoemaker had two hits and two RBIs; Cutler a hit and two RBIs; Hammond a hit; and Enos a hit.
Reed City (11-13 overall) is at Grant today.
Lake City opened the day with an 18-8 win over Whittemore-Prescott.
Zoe Butkovich got the win, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Colette Nickerson a hit; Hannah Hern two hits; Butkovich two hits and an RBI; Tarrin Miller a double and two RBIs; Olivia Gibel two hits and two RBIs; Kasey Keenan three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI; Olivia Williams three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs; and Mya Miller a hit and an RBI.
Against Reed City, Gibel took the loss, allowing no earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had a hit; Hern a hit and an RBI; Butkovich two hits; Miller a hit; Kasey Keenan two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Williams a hit and an RBI.
CARSON CITY — Evart picked up two wins in the Carson City-Crystal Invitational on Saturday.
The Wildcats Ithaca 9-3 and beat Carson City-Crystal 14-3.
Addy Gray picked up the win against Ithaca, allowing thee earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits and an RBI; Kyrah Gray a hit and two RBIs; Kate Gostlin a hit and an RBI; Ally Theunick two hits; Mattie Tiedt two hits and two RBIs; Kylynn Thompson a hit; Keira Elder a hit; and Brooklyn Decker a hit.
Addy Gray got the win over Carson City, allowing no earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out four in three innings of work.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits; Kyrah Gray a hit; Thompson a hit; Gostlin a hit and three RBIs; Emily Miller two RBIs; Theunick three hits and an RBI; Mattie Tiedt a hit; JoJo Tiedt a hit and an RBI; Katelynn Duncan two hits and two RBIs; Elder a hit and an RBI; and Decker a hit and two RBIs.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton and Houghton Lake split a pair of Highland Conference games as the Rangers won the opener 11-2 and the Bobcats won game two by the same score.
Aliyah Geary got the win in game one, allowing one earned run on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three.
At the plate, Morgan Shepler had a hit and an RBI; Adri Sackett two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Genna Alexander three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Kadie Meyers a hit and an RBI; Kaya Jenkins a hit; and Karly Wurm a hit.
Maggie Powers took the loss in game two, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits and nine walk while striking out one.
At the plate, Geary had two hits; Shepler a hit; Sackett a hit; Alexander an RBI; and Jenkins a hit and an RBI.
BASEBALL
LAKE CITY — Reed City continued its hot streak as it claimed the Lake City Invitational.
The Coyotes opened with a 14-0 win over Marion before beating the host Trojans 14-1 in the title game.
Max Hammond got the win against the Eagles, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out 15 in five innings.
At the plate, Zach Erickson had two hits and two RBIs; Barron Bowman two hits and two RBIs; Hammond two hits and two RBIs; Xavier Allen a two-run home run; Noah Morgan two hits; Shannon two hits; Landon Jackson two hits and an RBI; and Maverick Conklin an RBI.
Morgan got the win against Lake City, allowing no earned runs on no hits and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Erickson had a hit and two RBIs; Bowman a hit; Hammond three hits and four RBIs; Allen two hits and two RBIs; Morgan two hits and an RBI; Jackson a hit; Dylan Walsh two hits and an RBI; and Conklin a hit and two RBIs.
Reed City (12-9-1) is at Grant today.
Lake City beat Whittemore-Prescott 6-3 in the opener.
Brody Gothard got the win, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Cole McGiness had a triple; Jase Goodrich an RBI double; Tyler Atkins a hit and an RBI; Job Rogers a hit; Ethan Dulzo an RBI; and Gothard three hits and an RBI.
Rogers took the loss against Reed City while Atkins had Lake City’s only hit.
MANISTEE — Cadillac put together a solid day as it won two games and the Manistee Invitational.
The Vikings beat Benzie Central 4-2 in the opener before beating the hosts Chippewas 5-3 in the title game.
“We put together a couple of solid games,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “Pitching and defense helped us come out on top.
“Once again, we got contributions from everyone. Even though we left quite a few guys on base, we can feel good about competing in a couple of close contests.”
Kaidan Westdorp got the win in relief against the Huskies, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two over four innings.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit; Kaleb McKinley a hit and an RBI; Miles Maury a hit and an RBI; Westdorp a hit and an RBI; and Coby Franklin a double.
Maury got the win against Manistee, allowing one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out two.
At the plate, Eli Main had two hits, including a double; McKinley a hit and an RBI; Maury a hit and an RBI; Franklin a hit and two RBIs; Westdorp a hit and an RBI; Jackson Stuart a hit; and Connor Larr a hit.
Cadillac (13-11) hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday.
CARSON CITY — Evart struggled in the Carson City-Crystal Invitational, dropping both games.
The Wildcats dropped the opener to Ithaca 8-0 before falling to the Eagles 9-0.
“We did not come to play today,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
Riley Ransom took the loss against the Yellowjackets, allowing two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six in four innings of work.
Owen Craven and Sean Jackson had the hits for Evart.
Michael Lodholtz took the loss against Carson City, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three in two innings of work.
At the plate, Craven had two hits; Jake Ladd a hit; Aidan Anderson a hit; and Lucas Johnson a hit.
Evart (16-11) is at McBain on Tuesday.
LAKEVIEW — Pine River went 0-1-1 in the Lakeview Invitational.
The Bucks dropped the opener to Mason County Central 6-5 before finishing in a scoreless tie with the host Wildcats.
“It was a challenging end to the week for us,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “With this behind us, hopefully we can get refocused on the end of the conference season and the post-season.”
Zander Martin took the loss against the Spartans, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.
Austin Dean had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Jake Smith added a hit and an RBI.
Jordan Nelson pitched against Lakeview, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out eight.
Nelson had two hits at the plate, as well.
Pine River hosts Manton on Tuesday.
