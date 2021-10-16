REED CITY — All alone at the top.
Reed City clinched its second straight outright CSAA Gold Division football title with a 46-21 win over Fremont on Friday night.
The win ended up more workmanlike for the Coyotes who led just 16-7 at halftime against a Packers team that played a tough first half.
“We came out a little flat and credit Fremont for a great gameplan,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said.
“They’re big up front and they played tough.
“It took us a little bit to get going but we regrouped at halftime and then really played well in the second half.
Reed City turned that 16-7 halftime into a 46-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Zach Erickson paced the Coyotes with 88 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries while Noah Morgan had 75 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Xavier Allen also ran for a touchdown.
Allen was 3 of 3 passing for 75 yards and a TD while Braden Bloom was 1 of 2 for 40 yards. Seth Jackson caught two passed for 56 yards and a TD while Nick Wiragau caught two passes for 63 yards.
Wirgau led the way defensively with nine tackles and an interception while Jackson had five tackles and two pass break-ups.
Dylan Schebil had seven tackles while Teddy Szymanski and Blake Daggy each had five.
Reed City (7-1 overall, 7-0 CSAA Gold) hosts Whitehall next Friday.
