REED CITY — Instead of losing focus, they gained perspective and kept fighting.
In the end, it earned them a piece of the league title.
Reed City beat Grant 62-8 in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday to secure a share of the crown.
The Coyotes (7-1 overall, 5-1 CSAA Gold) end up sharing the title with Big Rapids and Tri County after the Cardinals knocked off the Vikings last week.
It’s Reed City third straight league title and 11th in the last 12 years.
It’s a little more improbable, too, after Tri County beat the Coyotes 48-40 in Week 2.
“We’re happy to be league champs again,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “It’s a huge accomplishment for these kids starting the season the way we did.
“They didn’t worry about it, though. They just kept their heads down and kept working. These kids just kept grinding.”
Reed City left no doubt on Friday, either as the Coyotes put 48 points on the board in the first quarter against Grant and had a commanding 56-0 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t take anybody lightly and that’s the key,” Shankel said.
Reed City totaled 359 yards rushing against the Tigers.
Bryson Hughes led the way with 79 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and added a punt return of 54 yards for another TD.
Noah Morgan added 51 yards and a TD on two carries while John Ondrus had 62 yards and a TD on four carries.
Zach Erickson had 29 yards and a TD on five carries; Seth Jackson a 31-yard TD run; and Andrew Kiaunis an 11-yard TD run.
Aiden Storz paced the defense with six tackles and two pass break-ups while Max Hammond had three tackles, a sack and a pass break-up.
The Coyotes held Grant to just 158 yards of offense.
Reed City wraps up the regular season next Friday when it hosts Cadillac.
