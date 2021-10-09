NEWAYGO — They’ve got a piece of the title.
That, however, isn’t the goal.
Reed City wrapped up at least a share of the CSAA Gold Division football crown with a convincing 50-13 win over Newaygo on Friday.
The Coyotes (6-1 overall, 6-0 CSAA Gold) can win it outright next Friday against Fremont.
It’s been an interesting week for Reed City, as well, with some adversity caused by things out of the player’s hands. Coach Scott Shankel was pleased with the way his team handled it and moved on.
“Once again, I am extremely proud of and excited for these young men,” he said. “There’s some things that happened this week that they didn’t have any control over and so it’s a next-man-up mentality.
“We dominated along the lines on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they didn’t try to run on us. We gave up a kick return and a post pattern and that was their offense.”
Offensively, the Coyotes totaled 388 yards on the ground.
Noah Morgan led the way with 137 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries while Zach Erickson had 104 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Nick Wirgau had 54 yards and a TD on 10 carries while JC Contreras had 52 yards on five carries. Grant Rohde added 23 yards and a TD, as well.
Seth Jackson led the way defensively with two tackles and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown while Trent Howell had five tackles.
Wirgau had four tackles and a pass break-up while Max Hammond added four tackles.
