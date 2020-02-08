By Mike Dunn
REED CITY – It was Parents Night at the Reed City gym Friday and a large crowd came to cheer on the Coyotes in a girl-boy varsity doubleheader against Central State Activities Association foe Grant. The Coyote parents and fans did not witness a victory for the home team in either game but still had plenty to cheer for.
The theme was similar for both games: the Coyotes faced a Grant team with superior height, depth and scoring abilities but scrapped and clawed and did enough defensively to keep things competitive. Reed City lost 47-36 to the Tigers in the girls’ game and dropped a 63-48 decision in the boys’ game.
In the girls’ game, the Tigers trailed 28-14 at the half but used a full-court press to create turnovers and trim the deficit to single digits in the second half.
A put-back from rangy senior Alison Duddles cut the Grant lead to 40-32 early in the fourth quarter and a driving layup from sophomore Paige Lofquist trimmed the deficit to 41-34 a minute later. The Coyotes had two chances over the next 30 seconds to cut into the lead even more but couldn’t get the ball to drop through the hole.
“We cut the lead to seven and could have cut it even more,‘ noted Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss.
“The ball just wouldn’t go in for us.‘
Beilfuss liked the grit and hustle he saw from the troops, especially in the second half.
“We were down by 17 at one point but we came back and got within seven two different times in the second half. The girls tried hard. We can’t afford to put ourselves in such a big hole in the first half and spend the rest of the game trying to climb out of it.‘
Senior sparkplug guard Taylor Harrison hit for 11 with a trey and Lofquist did the same. Senior Alaina Stein dropped a pair of threes while scoring eight. Stein, Duddles and Jayna Keiling were a physical presence inside for the Coyotes at both ends.
In the boys’ game, Reed City stayed within single digits of the Tigers, one of the better teams in the CSAA with a 7-2 record, for nearly three full quarters, which was an achievement given the visitors’ advantage under the boards and the scoring touch of Grant duo Carter Chase (22) and Seth Schuitema (20), who combined to score 42 of the team’s 63 points.
A put-back from determined Coyote junior wing Payton Hansen cut the Grant lead to 28-21 just before the half. In the third quarter, after the Tigers increased their lead to 39-24, the Coyotes rallied behind a driving jumper from Zac Saez and a trey from Hansen to get within 10 points, 39-29.
In the fourth quarter, Grant increased the lead to 19 with less than three minutes to go but again the Coyotes battled back behind a driving layup from Alex Wirgau, a pair of free throws from Landen Tomaski and a buzzer-beating triple from sophomore Canyon Reed to make the final score a more respectable 63-48.
“Grant has some big rebounders and two kids in Chase and Schuitema who can flat-out light it up,‘ said Reed City coach Jesse Kailing.
“I liked our effort tonight. We never stopped trying. One of our goals has been to get more consistent effort and the past six games or so we’re seeing that.‘
Hansen hit for 12 with a trey while Saez struck for 11 with a trey and Wirgau tallied seven. Kailing also noted the defensive energy and hustle of Chaz Davis.
The Reed City girls (2-11, 2-8) are home against White Cloud on Monday. The Reed City boys (3-11, 3-6) travel to Tri-County on Friday.
