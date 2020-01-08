By Mike Dunn
REED CITY – The effort was there but not the ammunition.
The Reed City boys turned in a gritty 32-minute performance against visiting Clare on Tuesday in the first game since the holiday break, but the Coyotes could not connect often enough to keep it close in the second half and dropped a 54-36 decision.
“I’m proud of the effort; we just need to make more shots,‘ said Reed City coach Jesse Kailing.
“We played extremely hard. We cut it to nine (points) in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get it any closer than that. If we could have dropped in just a quarter of the shots we missed in the first three quarters it’s a different game at the end.‘
Kailing went with a small, quick lineup initially against the taller Pioneers and the game remained tight through the first quarter-and-a-half as each team forced numerous turnovers. The Pioneers’ advantage in size began to take a toll, however, as the visitors built a 23-16 lead before intermission and then pushed the lead to double digits early in the third quarter.
The Coyotes rallied behind a mini-run in the fourth quarter, sparked by a trey from Payton Hansen and a steal and subsequent layup from senior Zac Seaz, trimming the Pioneer lead to 41-32 with 3;23 left. Clare pulled away in the final minutes, though, making the most of six trips to the foul line to outscore the Coyotes 13-4 the rest of the way.
Saez and Hansen each scored 10 to pace the Coyotes. Saez drained a pair of threes early in the game and Hansen was 7-of-10 from the line, all in the fourth quarter, in addition to his triple. Darrin Halladay, who provided some nice muscle down low, and Landen Tomaski each tallied five.
Hunter Woolston scored 24 for the visitors.
Reed City won the JV game 53-48 as Ryan Jones generated 17.
Reed City (0-5) plays host to Tri-County on Friday in a girl-boy doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.