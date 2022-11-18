Coyotes prep for D6 semis, Negaunee

REED CITY — Being one of four teams left isn’t lost on them.
That’s fun.
And that means opportunity.
The opportunity to make a little history included.
Reed City is set to face Negaunee in an MHSAA Division 6 football state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord High School.
On the line is a trip to the state finals at Ford Field in what would be a first for the Coyotes (11-1 overall). Reed City got as far as the semifinals in 2017 before falling to Saginaw Swan Valley.
Reed City head coach Scott Shankel was a part of that staff under longtime coach Monty Price and knows what this level of the playoffs is about.
“We’re enjoying it and it’s a great opportunity,” Shankel said. “The seniors know they won’t be back and with the underclassmen, you never know.”
The Coyotes find themselves in this spot thanks to a 6-0 win over Millington in a regional title game last Saturday. The lone touchdown came on a 47-yard pick-six by Bryson Hughes as both teams’ defenses controlled the game.
Reed City has given up just 22 points in three playoff games and 15 came in the opener against Montague when the game was in hand. Shankel would certainly like more offense but he’s proud of his team’s defensive control.
“We obviously want to be able to put up more points but the defense has done its job and that’s what has gotten us to the semifinals,” he said. “(Millington’s) defense was scrappy. They weren’t big but they played low and took us out of our element a little bit. They flew to the ball and they were fast.”
Reed City has excelled defensively without all-state defensive back and leader Seth Jackson on the field. Jackson seriously injured his knee in the district win over Muskegon Catholic and is out the rest of the year. Jackson also stretches the field offensively as a talented receiver and strong blocker.
“The kids are used to people being in and out with what we’ve gone through the last couple of years,” Shankel said. “It’s next-man-up mentality. There’s no doubt not having Seth is a big loss for us but you have to regroup and move forward.
“Bryson has been playing extremely well lately and our offensive line is doing the job up front. In certain areas, we’ve gotten better each week.”
Reed City faces a little different challenge this week in Negaunee (12-0). The Miners are somewhat of a carbon copy of the Coyotes in the goal is to be running downhill and wear you down up front. The biggest difference is formation where Negaunee runs out of the I while Reed City is a wing-t team.
Negaunee beat Gladstone 18-12 in the regional finals last week after blanking Houghton (48-0) in the first round and Menominee (44-0) in the second.
“It’s kind of like looking through a mirror of a different scope,” Shankel said. “They just do things a little differently but the style is the same.
“Possessions and finishing on possessions is going to be huge in this game.”
The winner of Saturday’s game faces either Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-1) or Clinton (12-0) in the state finals Nov. 25 at Ford Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.