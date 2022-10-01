REED CITY — At the end of the first quarter of Friday’s CSAA-Gold clash between host Reed City and Newaygo, the Coyotes led by just an 8-3 margin. With three minutes left in the first half, the lead ballooned to 40-3 as Reed City displayed its explosive, quick-strike offense on four straight possessions, scoring on plays covering 60, 61, 38 and 40 yards.
After Newaygo scored in the final seconds of the half to trim the lead to 40-10, the Lions’ Josiah Long boomed a long kickoff that Bryson Hughes hauled in at the 3-yard line.
Hughes raced 97 yards to complete the first half scoring, his second straight game returning a boot for a touchdown and the third time this season the Coyotes have gone coast-to-coast with a kick return.
The Coyotes (5-1, 4-1) took a 48-10 lead into intermission and ultimately soared to a 62-17 victory.
Through six games, they are averaging 52 points a game and have scored at least one touchdown of more than 60 yards in every game so far.
“We definitely have some weapons this year running the football behind our O-line and Xavier (Allen) is finding his groove throwing the ball which makes us that much harder to defend,” said Reed City coach Scott Shankel. “The big thing for us is we want to be healthy and focused going into the playoffs.”
Shankel was pleased with “all three phases” of Friday’s performance against Newaygo (2-4, 1-3).
“We put up some points again but our defense also played really well stopping their run and our special teams turned in another very good game,” he added.
It took the Coyotes four plays to score their first touchdown, a short burst into the end zone by Hughes after a 41-yard completion from Allen to Max Hammond brought the ball to the 2-yard line.
Hughes also ran in the conversion for an 8-0 advantage less than three minutes into the game.
Newaygo responded with a long drive of its own culminating in the Lions’ powerful kicker Long booting a 43-yard field goal.
After that, it was all Reed City for a while. Hughes broke free for a 60-yard run off-tackle on the first play of the Coyotes’ next possession.
On the second play of the possession after that, John Ondros raced 61 yards off-tackle.
On the second play of the possession after that, Allen faked into the line and found Hughes wide open down the middle of the field for a 38-yard score.
On the first play of the possession after that. Allen faked into the line and fired a 40-yard scoring strike to Hammond.
After Newaygo drove down to score in the final seconds of the first half, Reed City answered again with an electrifying play, this time the 97-yard return by Hughes.
The Coyotes amassed 301 rushing yards all together in 32 carries, with Hughes generating 89 yards on six tries with the TD runs of 2 and 60 yards. Ondros raced 88 yards on six carries with a 61-yard TD on his stat line. Fullback Noah Morgan earned 56 yards on nine carries with a TD.
Allen hit on 5-of-6 tosses for 125 yards, finding Hammond twice for 89 yards and the 40-yard score. Hughes caught the 38-yarder for a score.
Defensively, the Coyotes limited Newaygo to minus-10 rushing yards, often tackling the Lion runners behind the line of scrimmage and recording three sacks. The Lions generated 116 yards through the air, much of that in the second half.
Logan Langworthy led the Coyotes with 10 takedowns. Kyle Crusan made seven stops with a tackle for loss and Hammond had five tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss.
Reed City has some sidelined starters but Shankel was hopeful the Coyotes would be healthy for the homecoming showdown next Friday with unbeaten non-league foe Kent City, which is ranked in Division 5.
“We’re looking for a great week of practice and a lot of preparation to play a very good, state-ranked Kent City team,” Shankel said.
“It’s a big game for both sides with a lot of playoff points at stake. It should be a great game.”
