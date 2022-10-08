REED CITY — The tone was set early.
Reed City received the opening kickoff Friday before a large, enthusiastic homecoming crowd and moved 76 yards in seven plays, all on the ground, with fullback Noah Morgan plowing over on a short run. Bryson Hughes then swept in for two points and an 8-0 lead just two-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
It was an omen of things to come as the Coyotes would go on to score on all six of their first-half possessions on the way to a dominating 52-0 victory over previously unbeaten and state-ranked Kent City.
“We’re still rolling,” said jubilant Coyote head coach Scott Shankel.
“We played well again in all three phases of the game and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Reed City (6-1) earned a mountain of Division 6 playoff points against fellow Division 6 foe Kent City (6-1) in the non-league clash and put itself in excellent position to host at least one playoff game and possibly more.
“We knew there was a lot riding on this one so we wanted to set the tone early with our running game and we did that,” Shankel said.
“Lots of credit to our O-line (center Wyatt Spalo, guards Riley Osborn and Carter Grawne, tackles Kyle Crusan and Caleb Hetrick, and tight end Max Hammond) for controlling the trenches and creating the holes.”
The line paved the way and halfbacks Hughes and John Ondros and fullback Morgan kept breaking loose for runs of six-to-eight yards on down after down. The visiting Eagles were not able to match Reed City’s physicality up front and keep the Coyotes from gobbling the real estate and chewing up the yards and the game clock.
The Coyotes amassed 338 yards on 50 carries in the contest in spite of the running clock in the second half, averaging nearly seven yards per carry.
That wasn’t all, though. Grawne, who plays linebacker on defense, thwarted the Eagles’ first drive of the game with a diving interception across the middle. Senior safety Seth Jackson, who would be named homecoming king at halftime, made an interception on the Coyotes’ next possession.
And that wasn’t all. The Coyotes also recovered their own kickoff on the 1-yard line after the Kent City kick returner mistakenly thought it had gone into the end zone for a touchback.
Quarterback Xavier Allen faked into the line and ran around the end to score on the next play.
The offense functioned on all cylinders but what may have pleased Shankel most of all was the swarming play of the Coyote defense, which kept an Eagles’ team that had been averaging 40 points per game out of the end zone.
For the game, the visitors generated less than 60 yards of total offense.
“Our kids were flying to the football,” Shankel said. “That was good to see.”
Morgan powered his way to 116 yards on 15 carries with a pair of touchdowns on the night and Hughes recorded 114 yards on 13 carries with a TD and three conversion runs.
Ondrus caught a 25-yard TD strike from Allen and the quarterback, who was 3 of 5 for 35 yards in the game, also found the leaping Jackson for an 8-yard tally on a perfectly timed ally-oop pass in the second quarter.
Freshman Andrew Kiaunis earned 34 yards rushing for the reserves in the second half and Zach Rogowski scored the last Coyote touchdown in the final quarter.
Defensively, lineman Kaiden Burgess had five takedowns and Grawne made four stops to go with his interception.
Reed City returns to CSAA-Gold Division action again next Friday when Grant comes to town.
