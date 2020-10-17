FREMONT — Back on top.
After being knocked off their perch atop the CSAA Gold Division last season, Reed City put itself back there with a 46-6 win over Fremont on Friday night.
The Coyotes (5-0 overall, 5-0 CSAA Gold) host Grant next Friday in their regular-season finale.
"You can't complain when you're 5-0 at this point and we're going to be the league champion again, no matter what," Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. "We started a slow tonight but got going and did what we wanted to do.
"We played better defense tonight, too, which was huge for us after last week."
Reed City led 16-6 after the first quarter before opening a 38-6 halftime lead.
Noah Jones paced the Coyotes with 174 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries while Trent Livermore added 53 yards on five carries. Alex Wirgau also ran for a TD.
Isaac Williams was 2 for 2 passing for 64 yards and a score while Xavier Allen threw one pass for 45 yards. Seth Jackson caught all three passes for 109 yars and the TD.
Tedd Cross paced the defense with nine tackles while Payton Hansen had four tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Jackson also picked off a pass.
