STANTON — The pieces are coming together.
Reed City is getting the right people back in the right spots and it’s making a difference as the Coyotes cruised to a 52-14 win over Central Montcalm in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
The Coyotes led 22-0 after the first quarter and 44-8 at halftime.
“We had a dominant game with all three phases right from the opening kickoff,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said.
“Our o-line was doing it up front and that was great to see.
“We’re definitely hitting on all cylinders offensively.”
Reed City totaled 410 yards on the ground and other 101 yards through the air.
Noah Morgan carried the ball 10 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns while Bryson Hughes had 153 yards and two TDs on five carries.
He also returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
Johnny Ondrus added 69 yards on seven carries and Seth Jackson added a 6-yard rushing TD.
Xavier Allen was 8 of 11 passing for 101 yards and a TD. Jackson caught three passes for 46 yards and Max Hammond caught two for 30.
Aiden Storz also caught a 5-yard TD pass.
Carter Gawne paced the defense with eight tackles, including one for a loss.
Reed City (4-1 overall, 3-1 CSAA Gold) hosts Newaygo next Friday.
