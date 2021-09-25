BIG RAPIDS — There’s little secret to their formula.
Run the ball. Run the ball. Run the ball.
Reed City did that to near perfection and kept it away from Big Rapids a big chunk of the night as the Coyotes scored a 22-7 win over the rival Cardinals in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night.
The win moves the Coyotes (4-1 overall) to 4-0 in the league headed into a big game against Central Montcalm next Friday.
Reed City coach Scott Shankel was pleased with his team’s performance.
“It’s a rivalry game and the kids played well,” he said. “We played really good defense the whole time so we can’t complain.
“We possessed the ball well and did our job.”
The Coyotes had 304 yards rushing on 53 carries.
It was 14-0 at halftime before Big Rapids cut it to 14-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Zach Erickson paced Reed Cityh with 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries while Noah Morgan added 102 yards on 18 carries. Nick Wirgau added 61 yards on 14 carries.
Morgan also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Bloom.
Logan Langworthy paced the defense with 10 tackles while Seth Jackson had five tackles and three pass break-ups. Blake Nagy added five tackles and a sack.
MARION — Marion took care of business, beating Baldwin 52-14 in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
“I thought we did a nice job on the line of scrimmage tonight and played pretty good defense all night,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Brandon Fieny put Marion up 8-0 early with a 5-yard touchdown run before Mason Salisbury hooked up with Thomas Jenema for a 28-yard pass play. Salisbury ran it in from 40 yards out for a 24-0 lead before hitting Jenema with a 52-yard pass to make it 32-0 after the first quarter.
The Eagles totaled 531 yards of offense.
Salisbury had 166 yards rushing and three TDs on six carries while Aaron Whitney added 117 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Jenema caught three passes for 83 yards.
Wyatt Schmidt and James Williams paced the defense with six tackles apiece.
Marion (5-0 overall) is at Manistee Catholic next Friday.
