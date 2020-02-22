By Mike Dunn
REED CITY – Stunning. Heartbreaking.
The Reed City boys battled all the way back from a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to tie the score in the final seconds against perennial rival Big Rapids before a packed house in the Reed City gym Friday. The Coyotes’ joy turned to grief, however, as Big Rapids’ L.J. Graves blocked a potential game-winning shot by Reed City’s Zac Saez and Cardinal teammate Demarcus Lee grabbed the loose ball and managed to launch one from near mid-court just before the buzzer.
The shot kissed off the glass and directly into the net, giving Big Rapids a tense 56-53 victory and setting off an explosion of noise from the Big Rapids’ side of the bleachers.
The Reed City players, coaches and fans, who had seconds earlier celebrated Landen Tomaski’s driving layup to tie the score at 53, could only look on in the stunned silence that always follows that kind of sudden heart-wrenching loss.
“You can only tip your hat when a player makes a shot from half-court to beat you,‘ said disappointed Reed City coach Jesse Kailing.
“We came all the way back and were in a position to win at the end. That’s all you can ask.‘
The Central State Activities Association Gold Division game was also the final home game for Reed City seniors Saez, Jeffrey Samuels, Darrin Halladay and Jason Thomas. As coach Kailing noted afterward, they went down fighting.
“All the kids put their heart and soul into it,‘ Kailing said.
“They just didn’t want to lose tonight especially in a rivalry game like this. It really hurts.‘
It appeared Big Rapids (10-8, 8-5) had things pretty much wrapped up with a 50-40 lead with 2:08 showing on the clock after Lee, who finished with 20 points, hit a layup for the Cardinals.
Reed City (5-12, 5-7) stormed back, however, outscoring the visitors 13-3 in the next two minutes as Saez canned a trey, his fourth of the game and Payton Hansen nailed a pair of triples before Tomaski tied the score with his layup with 14 seconds to go.
The Coyotes used full-court pressure to force a quick turnover and Kailing called timeout to set up a play for Saez, the team’s top scorer this season. The senior sliced through the lane with less than 3 seconds left and got off a good shot but it was blocked cleanly by Graves, who leaped at the right time, and then the fleet-footed Lee managed to grab it and put up the fateful shot just before the buzzer sounded.
Saez hit for a team-high 20 points in the final home game of his notable career. Hansen hit for 16 with four treys while Tomaski struck for six and Jeffrey Samuels and Canyon Reed each tallied five.
In the opening girls’ game, Big Rapids secured a 52-29 victory over the Coyotes.
It was a close game at halftime with Reed City trailing just 18-12 but the visitors pulled away in the third quarter and the Coyotes did not have the firepower to catch up.
“We moved the ball pretty well and didn’t have too many turnovers; we just have to do a better job of putting the ball in the hole,‘ said Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss.
“We played well in spurts but we have to put it together for 32 minutes.‘
Freshman Christina Malackanich canned eight points with some effective drives through the lane to lead Reed City. Senior post Alison Duddles scored seven and point guard Taylor Harrison hit for five.
It was an eventful night in the Reed City gym as former Coyote track star Sami Michell, who is currently training for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 400-meter hurdles, was honored between games with a plaque enshrining in her in the school’s hall of fame. Michell, who was there with parents and former coaches Brent and Vicki, receive a standing ovation after Athletic Director Kris Griffin and Booster President Tanya Harrison delivered the plaque.
It was also the night of the annual Pink Out fundraiser for breast cancer research and a $2,000 check was presented to Maegan Salinas and Sami Miller of Spectrum Health at halftime of the boys’ game by the Reed City and Big Rapids girls’ players and members of the Reed City National Honor Society, all of whom were wearing Pink Out T-shirts. The funds are earmarked for the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center.
