REED CITY — They’re firmly in the driver’s seat.
Reed City beat Central Montcalm 50-15 in a CSAA Gold Division football contest Friday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in league play.
The Coyotes (5-1 overall, 5-0 CSAA Gold) can clinch at least a share of the title with a win at Newaygo next Friday.
Reed City led 24-8 on Friday against Central Montcalm and never let the Hornets make it a game after that.
“It’s always great to win on homecoming,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said.
“The kids came out and played well against a tough Central Montcalm team.
“I thought we played well defensively and offensively, we started running the ball like we know we are capable of us.
“Hats off to the guys up front and we’re having a lot of guys step up right now.
“We couldn’t be any happier.”
Reed City totaled 399 yards on the ground against Central Montcalm.
Noah Morgan led the way with 185 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries while Zach Erickson added 76 yards on 14 carries. JC Contreras had 67 yards and a TD on four carries while Grant Rohde added 39 yards and a TD on six carries. Nick Wirgau ran in another score, as well.
Braden Bloom was 3 of 3 passing for 84 yards, while Seth Jackson caught two passes for 70 yards and a TD.
Logan Langworthy led the defense with six tackles while Logan Ringler had four.
Trent Powell had three tackles and an interception while Jackson picked off a pass and broke up three others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.