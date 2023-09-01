Creek fishing could offer respite from the lakes this weekend

I figure my arrogance was at fault.
Yup, that’s what it was. My arrogance did me in.
Earlier in the summer, I went to Tennessee and hired a guide to take me fishing in Smoky Mountain National Park.
My guide got me to fish a dry fly and dropper rig, something I’d never done much of, mainly because I always thought it was a nuisance to add the dropper.
Plus, the rigs always seem to get tangled up. And it just seems superfluous to have two flies on a tippet instead of one.
After a few attempts to fish the two-fly rig, I decided a person should fish a dry fly if he wants to. Or he should fish a nymph if he wants to. But I figured it was crazy to fish two flies at once.
I did all right in the Smokies, though.
Since I’ve been back, I’ve been fishing tandem rigs on the stream I consider my home water and have done pretty well catching brook trout.
Although I’d always done better fishing wet flies than dries or nymphs, suddenly I decided I could use a tandem rig and catch trout nearly anywhere they swim.
That gets us to Slagle Creek and my comeuppance.
I was re-reading “Soft-Hackled Fly Imitations” a few weeks ago and was reminded that the author, Sylvester Nemes, mentioned Slagel Creek in his book. He quoted a Judith Bowman who used a Nemes Pattern on the creek and did quite well. She told Nemes she fished the pattern one entire day and caught 12 trout, a mixture of browns and rainbows.
Well, I consider myself a creek fisherman. I like the intimacy of small streams. I decided I needed to give the stream a try.
Most of those who live hereabouts probably already know how to find Slagle Creek. I didn’t.
I finally got to it by taking 28 Road west as far as I could, turning onto a two-track with a sign proclaiming the road wasn’t maintained by the Wexford County Road Commission, driving by about a gazillion no-trespassing signs, crossing into Manistee County at some point, coming to a stop sign somewhere and making a left turn. About as soon as I made my turn, I came to a bridge. 4
There, flowing under the bridge, was the creek. Upstream from the creek were more signs insisting that people stay out. Downstream from the bridge was national forest property. I fished downstream.
And the creek was cold. I’m mentioning that because I figure a cold-water theme might fill the bill right now. With meteorologists expecting extremely hot weather for the weekend, someone is certain to want to leave behind the madness certain to descend on Cadillac’s lakes this weekend. Those with such an inclination might want to don a pair of cutoffs and fish Slagle Creek. During the several hours I spent on it, I didn’t see another angler. Solitude lovers, take note.
Well, maybe a lot of people were at work the day I fished it. It was a weekday. Or maybe a lot of people are missing a good bet.
DNR fisheries biologist Mark Tonello told me the creek is one of the best small streams in his management area for brown trout. And he mentioned that in the creek’s upper reaches — above the Harrietta Hatchery — an angler might find some brook trout mixed in with his browns. When I read the words brook trout, I’m suddenly paying attention.
Anyway, nobody knows how crowded the creek will be for the weekend, but it won’t be Lake-Mitchell crowded or Lake-Cadillac crowded.
That’s partly because a parent would be crazy to take young children to the creek and not supervise them closely. The creek has some deep holes. And it’s partly because of the size of the creek. Nobody will be pulling a water skier on it or floating a canoe or a kayak down it, that’s for sure.
The fly in the ointment was that I wasn’t catching any fish.
Well, I was fly-fishing. Tonello warned me that the creek was narrow and I should have heeded his warning.
Those who really want to catch trout will fish with worms or spinners. Those who want to goof around will fish flies.
As nutty as it seems, though, I really want to catch trout, and I fish with flies almost exclusively.
The only explanation is that we all have a windmill to joust. Fly-fishing is the windmill I feel compelled to conquer.
But I was overconfident. When I saw how cold and beautiful the water was — the deep pools and the magnificent woody debris the creek contains — I knew I could catch trout on a dry fly and put another feather in my cap. Or I could at least catch a fish on my nymph and feel a little smug about that. But I fished my heart out and couldn’t move a trout. Still, stubbornly, I kept fishing my dry fly and nymph rig.
Finally, about the time I decided I should start fishing back toward my truck, I decided to put on a wet fly. It was then-or-never for that day.
So, I pulled a wet fly out of my fly box, one with scarlet silk for a body and a partridge feather for a hackle. I tied it on.
In the second hole I fished, a trout smacked my fly. That’s the trout in the picture.
In the third hole after my fly change, I had a trout on briefly. I could see it deep in the pool before it threw the hook, a nice fish. And in the fourth hole I fished, I got a hit. That fish felt like a runt, though. But that was it. I fished back to my truck without any more luck.
I was left wondering how I would have fared if I had started out with the wet fly. Or with a spinner. Or worms.
Still, even if anglers this weekend have no more luck than I did, that cold water will be a nice contrast to the hot air in the forecast. And the quiet solitude a person is likely to find on a creek will probably stand in stark contrast to the bustle we’ll find on the area’s lakes.
We don’t always fish to catch fish. Sometimes we just want to get away from it all.
