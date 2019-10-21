GAYLORD — Regional meets are now less than a week away.
Cadillac and McBain got ready for that by competing in the Northern Michigan Championships Saturday at Michaywe Pines Golf Club.
Traverse City Central won the girls' title with 26 points while Cadillac was second at 77, Traverse City West third at 156 and McBain fifth at 171.
Kendall Schopieray paced Cadillac with a fifth-place finish in 18:57. Susie Huckle took 15th in 19:55, Chloie Musta took 16th in 19:58, Gwen Phillips 20th in 20:05 and Ellie Cool 21st in 20:06.
For McBain, Reese Ensing took 19th in 20:04, Brianna Eisenga 23rd in 20:11, Maggie O'Malley 32nd in 20:34, Regan Hill 44th in 21:05 and Megan Taylor 53rd in 21:22.
TC Central won the boys' title with 20 points while Charlevoix was second at 96, TC West third at 139, Cadillac eighth at 283 and McBain 10th at 305.
For the Vikings, Jared Denike took eighth in 16:46, Justin Denike 24th in 17:12, Abraham Apfel 63rd in 18:06, Troy Miller 79th in 18:25 and Mekhi Harris 120th in 18:56.
For the Ramblers, Connor Murphy took 12th in 16:54, Kadin Eastway 66th in 18:08, Kyle Pylkas 75th in 18:18, Joseph Petrimoulx 81st in 18:26 and Blake Whetstone 83rd in 18:27.
Local teams run at Chip Hills
REMUS — A handful of local teams got ready for regional meets by competing int he Late Season Warrior Invitational at Chippewa Hills.
The Rangers took first in the girls' small-school division with 27 points while Muskegon Western Michigan Christian was second at 42, Pine River third at 117 and Evart fourth at 118.
"The course is a challenging course with plenty of hills on moss-covered trails through the woods," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "With four season-bests and nine career-bests, there was a great to be excited about but Logan Patrick and Nolan Moffit had career bests by nearly a minute."
For Manton, Molly Harding took second in 20:51, Paige Swiriduk third in 20:56, Emily Harding seventh in 21:44, Phoebe McBride eighth in 21:57 and Chloe Colton 10th in 22:20.
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took ninth in 22:05, Payton Fulmerhouser 20th in 22:52, Jada Montgomery 28th in 24:10, Grace Beebe 32nd in 24:23 and Esdeanna Koetje 43rd in 25:56.
For Evart, Sophia Scott took 11th in 22:22, Laina Payne 16th in 22:45, Brianna Cass 19th in 22:52, Rilee Clark 40th in 25:15 and Rose Clark 53rd in 27:18.
Reed City's girls took second in the large-school division with 45 points while Chip Hills won the title with 44 points.
Abbi Kiaunis paced the Coyotes with a first-place finish in 19:20 while Taylor Harrison took sixth in 21:08, Olivia Lewis 11th in 21:51, Nora Smoes12th in 22:04 and Brooke Miller 15th in 22:21.
Muskegon WMC won the boys' small-school division with 53 points while Manton was second at 56, Pine River third at 67 and Evart seventh at 172.
For the Rangers, Noah Morrow took first in 16:51 while Jonathon Traxler was ffith at 17:47, Patrick ninth at 18:11, Moffit 20th at 18:59 and Cayden McGrew 25th at 19:50.
For the Bucks, Jayce Methner took third in 17:25, Phillip Rigling sixth in 17:52, Landyn Cool 17th in 18:51, Jordan Koetje 22nd in 19:30 and Logan Churchill 24th in 19:44.
For the Wildcats, Kinkade Dubreuil took fourth in 17:27, Andrew Booher 41st in 20:36, Cory Vader 52nd in 21:32, Korey Clark 59th in 22:33 and Seth Goodwin 78th in 26:32.
Montague won the boys' large-school division title with 40 points while Reed City was fifth at 122.
Calvin Rohde took first for the Coyotes in 16:59 while Jared Karns was 10th at 18:01, Noah Blythe 31st in 19:25, Ty Kailing 41st in 20:29 and Nathan Huss 45th in 20:36.
Local teams compete at ‘D’ finals
SHEPHERD — Buckley, Marion and Northern Michigan Christian competed in the Class D State Championship at Maple Creek Golf Club.
Hillsdale Academy won the girls' title with 80 points while Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart was second at 82, Fowler third at 115, Buckley 11th at 265 and Marion 14th at 358.
Shelby Cade paced Buckley with a 16th-place finish in 20:57, while Maj Sorensen was 44th in 22:25, Karlee Shaw 88th in 24:25, Brooke Wilkie 92nd in 24:30 and Allie Kaczanowski 116th in 26:55.
For Marion, Sara England took 85th in 24:24, Chloe Philo 89th in 24:26, Elizabeth Fouch 104th in 25:35, Nolah Grundy 105th in 25:37 and Andrea Weaver 109th in 26:14.
"For many on our team, this was the first time running this course and racing with this much good competition and I really think the results show the effect of the effort they have put in over the length of the season," Marion coach Jason Keeler said. "It's the perfect time to be reaching our peak performance as Regionals is peeking around the corner next Friday back in Shepherd at the high school."
For NMC, Makayla Hall took 67th in 23:23, Kate Krick 108th in 26:11 and Ally Krick 114th in 26:49.
Sacred Heart won the boys' title with 94 points while Webberville was second at 118, Mason County Eastern third at 123, NMC 15th at 384 and Buckley 16th at 399.
For the Comets, Jonas Lanser took 32nd in 18:10, Bobby Vennema 68th at 19:18, Garrett Langton 85th at 19:42, Landon Ochampaugh 101st in 20:16 and Josh Byard 156th in 22:46.
For the Bears, Jackson Kulawiak took 37th in 18:20, Jacob Wicker 63rd in 19:10, Carson Kulawiak 72dn in 19:21, Braden Melville 127th in 21:22 and Josh Long 171st in 23:56.
For the Eagles, Aidan Timko took 116th in 20:49, Eric Williams 120th in 20:56, Jordan Wood 164th in 23:01 and Trey Davis 181st in 26:09.
