CADILLAC — Really good defense.
Offense to match.
Cadillac led wire to wire and cruised to an easy 68-38 win over Essexville Garber in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Simply put, the Vikings had too much size, too much strength and too much of about everything else for the Dukes.
“We talked leading into this game that our physicality could potentially frustrate them and I thought we were able to do that,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Defensively, to hold a team under 40 is a goal of ours and we’ve done that in six of our eight games.”
Cadillac took command early, leading 18-8 after the first quarter and 37-17 at halftime. It was 52-30 going into the fourth.
Charlie Howell had the big night for the Vikings with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Jaden Montague added 12 points and three assists. Kyle McGowan also scored nine points.
“Charlie was a load tonight and they obviously didn’t have an answer for him,” Benzenberg added.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West on Friday in a varsity doubleheader. The boys’ game tips first at 5:30 p.m. with the girls to follow.
• Cadillac won the JV game 45-29 after it was tied at 16-all at halftime. Grant Williams paced the Vikings with 18 points and Kaiden Westdorp scored 10.
• Garber won the freshman game 41-32. Lucas Vancil paced the Vikings with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Cade James had eight points and Broden Biller added four.
