HOUGHTON LAKE — Alie Bisballe started the highlight reel with five straight points.
MacKenzie Bisballe just kept adding to it.
Lake City’s twin towers did the job once again in leading the Trojans to a 62-34 win over Beaverton in a Division 3 girls basketball regional semifinal Tuesday at Houghton Lake High School.
Lake City (24-1 overall) advances to face Hemlock in the title game at 7 p.m. Thursday in Houghton Lake. The Huskies (22-3) beat Traverse City St. Francis 67-52 in Tuesday’s second semifinal.
The Trojans led from start to finish Tuesday and, despite a little bit of a lull in the second quarter, never gave Beaverton (11-14) much of a chance.
“Every game we watched, they were in man-to-man and they came out in that tonight which played to our strengths,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “They didn’t really have anyone that could match with MacKenzie and Alie size-wise, which not a lot of teams do.
“We were able to take advantage of that and they didn’t handle pressure well on film so we decided to press a little tonight.”
Alie Bisballe scored the game’s first five points and jumper and a 3-pointer before cousin MacKenzie Bisballe got involved, scoring the next six to give Lake City an 11-0 lead before the Beavers finally got on the board with a three of their own.
The Trojans added seven more in a row to that and had a commanding 18-3 lead after the first quarter.
Beaverton and Leiyah Mungin did fight back a little cutting the deficit to 24-15 at one point in the second quarter but buckets by Payton Hogan and MacKenzie Bisballe pished it back to 28-15 at halftime.
“We got off to a great start,” Tisron said. “No. 54 is a good player for them and she took some shots that that went in. At halftime, we just talked about hedging screens and making sure that she didn’t have a clean shot.”
Lake City slowed Mungin down and MacKenzie Bisballe scored the first six points of the third quarter to stretch it to 34-15 just 1:39 into the second half. A putback by Hogan stretched it to 45-24 with 1:49 to go in the third and the rout was on.
“I am really proud of our third quarter tonight,” Tisron said. “We really struggled there last week.
“Being able to come out strong in the third and build on the lead was big. We knew they were down but the longer they could hang around, the more dangerous it could become.”
MacKenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and four blocks while Alie Bisballe had 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Hogan had 11 points while Emma Nickerson added 10 points and five rebounds.
Tisron and his staff have done a little advanced scouting on both Hemlock and St. Francis, as well. The Huskies and Gladiators feature similar styles.
“Both like to run a lot and they shoot the ball,” he said. “Hemlock is a little bigger than St. Francis so both teams will offer a great test.
“We’ll practice hard (Wednesday) and then hopefully bring home a trophy Thursday.”
