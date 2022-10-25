The field has been set.
And now we can add times and dates for area teams.
The MHSAA 11-player and 8-player football playoff field is ready to go after first-round pairings were announced Sunday.
In Division 3, Cadillac got an interesting curveball that defies geography as it heads to DeWitt in a Region 1 first-round game. The Panthers won the state title in 2020 and were runners-up last fall.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
The Vikings come in at 5-4 while DeWitt is 6-3. Gaylord and Mount Pleasant are in the other half of the bracket.
In Division 6, Reed City hosts perennial power Montague in a first-round game. The Wildcats, who won the state title in 2020 and knocked the Coyotes out in round two in 2021, are 3-6.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
Muskegon Catholic and Kent City are in the other half of the bracket.
In Division 7, Lake City got in at 5-4 and will travel to Ithaca (8-1). The Yellowjackets are a perennial power and have won a number of state titles under head coach Terry Westbrook.
Kickoff is set for noon Saturday.
Ravenna and North Muskegon are in the other half of the bracket.
In Division 8, it’s a Highland Conference rematch as McBain (5-4) is at Evart (8-1) in a first-round game. The Wildcats beat the Ramblers 46-20 during the regular season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
East Jordan and Frankfort are in the other half of the district.
In an 8-player D2 regional contest, Marion hosts Posen. The Eagles wrapped up their first unbeaten season since 1966 with a win over Farwell on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Central Lake and Gaylord St. Mary are in the other half of the regional.
Interestingly enough, Marion could host three games if it keeps winning.
That might mean Powers North Central would have to come downstate this year for the state semifinals versus the Eagles making the trek to the central Upper Peninsula for a third year in a row.
As a reminder, all tickets to MHSAA post-season events must be purchased online at gofan.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.