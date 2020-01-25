CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 6-0 decision to Davison in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The game was scoreless after the first period and for much of the second period until the Cardinals scored three goals in the final 2:30 of the stanza to take control of the game.
Up until that point, Viking coach Scott Graham was pleased with what his team was doing.
"We continued with the good pace and defensive effort of the Big Rapids game in the first period," he said. "I thought it was pretty back and forth and we had a couple of nice defensive stands.
"We continued to play well into the second period and were doing nice things with puck movement while maintaining a good defensive stance. Those three goals, the last with about 10 seconds left, really put us down and lifted them up."
Davison tacked on three more in the third period to secure the win.
Cadillac hosts Alpena in a Big North Conference contest at noon today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.