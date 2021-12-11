CADILLAC — The passion and grit that were there Wednesday didn’t carry over.
As a result, Cadillac dropped a 5-1 decision to Davison in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings got on the board first when Kam Hearld scored off assists from Mitchell House and Dylan Ditchen in the first period but even then, the level of play wasn’t where it needed to be.
“We were not playing with the same level of grit and passion that we did against West,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We needed to find a way to climb the ladder and take it to the next level.”
Instead, it was the Cardinals who did that.
Davison scored three quick goals in transition to go up 3-1 after two period of play as the Vikings struggled to get much together.
“We came out flat again in the second period and Davison did a lot of good stuff in the neutral zone against us.
“They popped three quick ones and trying to climb out of a 3-1 hole at that point was pretty formidable.”
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Wednesday.
