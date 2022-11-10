Deer season: It’s all about shooting a deer – until it isn’t

I've never been to one of those deer camps like the ones we see in those old photos adorning the walls of sporting-goods stores -- large canvas tents with stovepipes sticking out their roofs and a bunch of guys wearing what we presume is red-checked wool clothing standing around near a buck pole with several deer hanging on it.
I've never even been to an old farmhouse where a bunch of uncles and cousins and some grandparents and maybe an aunt or two – many of them home from the city -- gathered to hunt the old family farm. As wistfully as we might ponder such times, most of us don't have other people's experiences. We have our own. And if our experiences don't make it into a Currier and Ives- or Norman Rockwell-type of painting, well, perhaps they should. Whatever our deer-hunting traditions and memories are, though, we should remember that deer hunting is about a lot more than the hunt.
Sure, in the days leading up to the hunt, we should let our minds run wild with superlatives. We’ll hope we bag the biggest buck, make the best shot, perform the best tracking job and all the rest. Seldom, though, do real events live up to the tintype images we have posted in our minds. We need time and retrospection to filter out the dross of a hunt and leave imprinted on our minds the real important aspects of one. So, no matter if we get together with friends or relatives to hunt or hunt alone, whether we gather in a rustic cabin in the woods or use a modern condominium for our base of operations, some things will eventually characterize our experiences.
Those defining characteristics won't all involve spotting a buck, getting crossbars on it, blood and guts on our fingers after a field-dressing job and the arduous task of dragging a deer out of the woods. Here is a list of some of those other key elements.
The smell of coffee, the sight of frosty breath in the cold air, the fragrance of wood smoke whether it comes from a fireplace, a wood-burning stove or a small fire we build near the log we're sitting on after the cold has permeated our bodies and chilled us to the bone.
The cold, dry peanut butter sandwich we dig out of a pocket long before lunch time. The sight of the group of does that wanders by snorting and stamping their feet and milling about in the dry leaves. The feeling of disappointment that comes with the realization that none of the deer have antlers.
The supportive look of a non-hunting spouse or parent or child upon the hunter leaving for the hunt. The sight of venison heart or liver in the fry pan after a successful hunt but well before the chops and steaks make it to the freezer. The lasting taste of blueberry pie, pie we enjoy in our memories years later on cold winter evenings while we’re musing about times past.
Back to the supportive looks of non-hunting family members: It's always great to have the love and support of those who don't accompany the hunters to the woods. My mother never hunted a day in her life. For many years, though, her homemade fried cakes were a staple during deer season. Out of her busy schedule, she managed to take the time and muster the effort to make them.
Maybe this is our year to get a deer, or maybe it isn't. Maybe we’ll just get to help with the field dressing job or take a turn in dragging a deer out of the woods. Maybe we'll merely get to show a youngster who just got his or her first deer how to dress it. The key to this whole deer-hunting business, though, is to remember that it's all about getting a deer -- until it isn't. I think that's the point at which a hunter will be at the place where we should all strive to get.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.