MANTON — Defense was the difference for the Manton girls basketball team in a 42-32 win against Evart Wednesday.
Manton coach JP Katona said his team did a great job of disrupting Evart's offense and got a lot of hands in passing lanes that created steals and turnovers. It was the Rangers' tenacious defense that prevented the Wildcats from getting any offensive flow going.
Manton jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter and held a 21-13 lead at halftime. By the start of the third quarter Manton was up big 34-15.
"I want to reiterate that I loved our energy on defense and we need to duplicate that on offense," he said.
Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 20 points, four steals and five rebounds while Leah Helsel had 10 points with four steals and five rebounds. Katona said Megan Moffit had five steals and five rebounds, while Aysia Taylor had six rebounds and Sam Powers had five steals and three blocks.
Manton travels to McBain on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.