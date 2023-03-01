REED CITY — The first time around, they gave up 31 points and lost.
This time, they allowed 36.
And won.
Either way you look at it, it’s good defense.
The difference, though, is Cadillac made shots and scored a 53-36 win over Reed City in a Division 2 girls basketball district contest Tuesday night.
The win sends the Vikings (8-15 overall) into a district semifinal contest at 7 p.m. today against Ludington (15-7).
For Viking coach Kip Damgard, it starts defensively.
“It’s no secret that we struggled to score to close out the regular season,” he said. “I feel like coming into the night our hope was to use defense to help our offense.”
Cadillac did that by generating extra chances with steals and Coyote turnovers that allowed a fast start.
“I thought we defended well in the full court and shared the ball really well,” Damgard said. “We got off to a good start and it carried us through the game.”
The Vikings led 11-5 after the first quarter and turned up the offense to lead 26-18 at halftime. It was 43-29 going into the fourth quarter as Cadillac played a fairly consistent 32 minutes.
“We didn’t have that lull that we’ve had often in games this year,” Damgard said. “To have double digit quarters the whole way is a big deal for us.
“I thought Kaleigh (Swiger) and Madison (Swiger) gave us a spark with some of the shots they hit but I think it was ultimately our defense that got it done for us.”
Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 14 points while Joslyn Seeley scored 10. Madison Swiger had nine and Madalie Dickerson added eight.
Cadillac beat Ludington 26-16 in a regular season game last week on a night that it started hot with 14 points in the first quarter but then scored just 12 the rest of the way.
Big Rapids (20-2) and Chippewa Hills (3-18) meet in today’s first semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.