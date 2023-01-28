CADILLAC — Rumor has it that defense wins something or other when it comes to basketball.
And while they’re likely out of the running for a conference championship, there’s still building blocks to be laid when it comes to get ready for the state tournament.
Cadillac put together a strong defensive effort and beat Gaylord 39-26 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Blue Devils were without a couple of players due to injury, but for Viking coach Kip Damgard, the win feels good either way.
“This was a good battle for us,” he said. “Gaylord came in a little dinged up but we knew they were going to give a good fight.”
The first half Friday turned out to be quite the fight on the offensive side and not much flow when it came to the offensive side of the ball.
Gaylord led just 8-6 after the first quarter and 14-12 at halftime as both teams struggled with their shooting.
“We had a rough time putting it in the bucket in the first half and I thought our shot selection wasn’t great,” Damgard said. “The second half, we found some people, didn’t turn it over and hit open shots.”
The Vikings outscored the Blue Devils 15-5 in the third quarter to take a 27-19 lead into the fourth and then maintained it around double digits the rest of the way.
Damgard was most pleased with his team’s defense, though, as Cadillac held Gaylord standout Avery Parker to just four points and 12 of the Devils’ 26 points came at the free-throw line.
“I thought we defended fairly well,” he said. “Parker only had two buckets and Joslyn (Seeley) led the way with some great help.”
“It was a good defensive effort from the whole group.”
Seeley paced Cadillac with 11 points while Madison Swiger scored 10. Reina McMahon had five and Harmony Donzell scored four.
The Vikings host Big Rapids on Tuesday.
• Gaylord won the freshman game.
Lydiann Ruhl paced Cadillac with four points while Ariana Nixon, Zoey Brigerman, Destiny Pringle and Kylie Swiger each had two.
