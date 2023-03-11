BIG RAPIDS — You’ve undoubtedly heard the names Jaden Montague and Charlie Howell a lot.
Cadillac’s two leading scorers get most of the attention and deservedly so.
Here’s introducing Eli Main.
The Cadillac sophomore guard hit big shots all night, played great defense and helped the Vikings to a 56-32 win over previously-undefeated Hart in a Division 2 boys basketball district final Friday at Big Rapids High School.
Cadillac (20-4 overall) advances to regional semifinal play at 7 p.m. Monday at Clare High School against Standish-Sterling. The Panthers (22-0) beat Midland Bullock Creek 59-33 to advance.
That makes Main, a sophomore, 2-for-2 in district finals.
“It means so much,” he said. “It’s so cool.
“Now we we get to go for the regional and it’s just awesome.”
Cadillac’s district featured four conference champions and four teams with 20 or more wins, meaning the Vikings truly earned something this week.
“We were pretty lucky to get the No. 2 seed so we only had to play one of the really, really good teams,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “We came in at 18-4 and we’re the fourth-best record…that’s a big boy district.
“I am just so happy for our kids.”
While Cadillac may have had the fourth-best record among the six teams there, the Vikings have more of a championship pedigree, play a much tougher schedule and can be suffocating defensively at times.
It was that defense that was really the story Friday.
Hart came into the game averaging close to 70 points per contest but Cadillac was having none of that.
While big man Parker Hovey finished with 14 points and got rolling a little bit, the Vikings closed out on the Pirates’ shooters much quicker and limited the damage from outside.
“Gavin (Goetz), Kyle (McGowan) and Charlie (Howell) all did a really good job on their big guy tonight,” Main said. “They have those guards, too, than can all play and can all shoot. We were good at keeping our hands up on closeouts and not letting them get threes off.”
Benzenberg agreed.
“If we gave them close to their average, we were going to lose,” he said.
“If we could hold them close to what we average defensively, I thought we’d be in a position to win.
“I felt good about our defense but (Hovey) is such a good player and big and strong and makes good decisions. I thought our guards would be able to take their guards away and that’s what happened.”
And then there’s Main, who finished as Cadillac’s leading scorer with 16 points.
With Hart focusing more on Montague and Howell in its zone defense, Main was one of the Vikings’ shooters who helped eventually force the Pirates out of that zone.
“The main focus is on those guys so some night it’s good to not have one of the better defenders on you,” Main said.
“I was fortunate that I shot well and my teammates got me the ball.”
Cadillac’s lead hovered in the five- to eight or nine-point range for most of the second quarter before a late flurry put the Vikings in the driver’s seat.
Howell took the ball hard to the hole and was fouled, converting a three-point play to make it 36-22 with 22.8 seconds to go in the first half after a Montague 3-pointer had stretched the lead to double digits.
A layup by Main off a Montague steal stretched it to 40-25 with 4:56 to go in the third quarter and while the Vikings never blew the Pirates out of the water, the lead never went under double digits.
Howell and Montague added 14 points apiece to go with Main’s 16.
Hovey paced the Pirates with 14 points. No other players reached double digits.
