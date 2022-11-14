REED CITY — Bryson Hughes knows the play.
He knows where he’s supposed to be.
And on this day, that one play became the game-winner.
Hughes picked off a pass and returned it 47 yards for the only touchdown of the game as Reed City beat Millington 6-0 in an MHSAA Division 6 football regional title game Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals stopped the ensuing two-point attempt but that would never matter as the Coyotes kept Millington out of the end zone for four quarters.
The win sends Reed City (11-1 overall) into a state semifinal contest Saturday at Gaylord High School against Negaunee (12-0).
The Miners beat Gladstone 18-12 to advance.
It’s the Coyotes’ second regional title in program history, the first coming in 2017 under longtime head coach Monty Price.
“I am so happy…I’m ecstatic that our team has made it here” Hughes said.
“This is something we’ve wanted since we were young and now it’s a possibility.”
Reed City head coach Scott Shankel was an assistant under Price so the implications of being in the Final Four a step away from Ford Field — and the state finals — isn’t lost on him.
“It’s always great when you’re playing football in November and you’re one of the final four teams,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to get to being one of the final two.
“These kids have battled all year long and put in the time. I couldn’t be prouder of a collective group of young men and coaches working for a common goal. It’s awesome.”
Awesome is a good way to describe the defensive play of both Reed City and Millington on Saturday.
There were fewer than 400 yards of combined offense and no offensive touchdowns.
So it’s pretty fitting that a defensive score won the game.
Locked in a scoreless battle, Hughes became the hero just 1:35 into the second half when he grabbed a tipped pass and raced down the sideline 47 yards for those precious six points.
“(The receiver) tipped it up and I caught it,” Hughes said. “I pushed him down and all I saw was green grass.”
Shankel said that coverage had Hughes in the right place at the right time.
“It’s one of our coverages that we work on all of the time,” he said. “It’s been repped all year long.”
Time and time again, Reed City made big defensive plays when it had to.
Millington got to the Reed City 12-yard line in the second quarter and it appeared the Cardinals were going to try for a field goal but a timeout changed their minds. Instead, a pass attempt missed its target and the Coyotes had the ball back.
The Cardinals had the ball for all of about a minute in the third quarter but came up empty in trying to get even.
Millington had a couple more chances in the fourth quarter.
After recovering a Coyote fumble, the Cardinals moved the ball to the Reed City 11. An illegal procedure call moved the ball back and Reed City linebacker Carter Gawne knocked down a fourth-down pass attempt.
The final gasp came with about five minutes remaining. On fourth-and-three from their own 42, quarterback Ian Crump was brought down inches short of the first down on the keeper.
Reed City took over, kept the clock running and sealed it when Noah Morgan picked up a huge first down in the final minutes.
Being resilient was the key, Shankel said.
“Bend but don’t break defensively and that’s what our kids do,” he said. “We gave up a few big plays here and there but we kept our wits with it.”
The Coyotes ran the ball 43 times for 179 yards. Hughes led the way with 76 yards rushing while Noah Morgan had 43 and John Ondrus 26.
Teddy Szymanski led the way defensively with nine tackles while Gawne had five and Hughes four. Millington was held to 173 yards of total offense.
