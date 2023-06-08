BIG RAPIDS — Ever so slowly, they’ve closed the gap a little bit.
And while they’re not there yet, Jen VanNoord can envision a day when Northern Michigan Christian might be on the other side of that coin.
For the second time in three years, North Muskegon put an end to the Comets’ season with a 4-0 win in a Division 4 girls soccer regional semifinal contest Wednesday at Big Rapids High School.
It’s the third straight year NMC has lost in the regional semis. North Muskegon beat NMC 8-1 two years ago before it was Harbor Springs with a 3-0 win last spring.
For VanNoord, the battle was maybe a little more important than the result at this point.
“I am so proud of this team,” she said. “We’re down 1-0 at halftime to the No. 2 team in the state and it was everything we were hoping it to be.
“If we could’ve snuck one in, we all had these dreams about that moment where could just play with an amazing caliber team like that. Two years ago, we were just hanging on against them trying not to get mercied so I feel like we’ve come a long way as a team and a program.”
North Muskegon, which won the Division 4 state title in 2021, is a perennial power on the west side of the state.
The Norse controlled things in the first half for the most part and got on the board at the 7:20 mark when senior standout Natalie Pannucci scored off a rebound for a 1-0 lead.
The task of marking Pannucci fell to NMC eighth-grader Emerson Bosscher, who was coming off a strong defensive job on Shelby’s top scorer in the district final last week.
VanNoord gave Bosscher some help with the defensive formation but the difference came in the number of weapons North Muskegon has versus what Shelby could counter with.
“We did start out playing a 5-4-1 and we marked out (Pannucci) because we know how dangerous she is,” VanNoord said.
“Emerson did a fantastic job on her, too. The difference they just had more weapons than Shelby did so it’s pick your poison, right?
When Pannucci wasn’t on the field, NMC shifted back to its normal formation in order to try and generate some offense.
While the Comets did generate some chances against North Muskegon, they weren’t able to sustain anything consistently.
“When (Pannucci) was out, we shifted back to our regular formation to try to and generate some offense and that just proved difficult,” VanNoord said.
“We did have moments and we did generate more attacks than we have in the past against this kind of team.”
The one-goal deficit didn’t last too long into the second half.
The Norse went up 2-0 on another goal by Pannucci at the 8:08 mark and she scored again about two minutes later for a commanding 3-0 lead.
North Muskegon’s ability control the ball proved the decisive factor, VanNoord.
“We knew that eventually, their passing would get to us,” she said. “It proved to be true in the second half.
“I feel like we just kept fighting over and over but we just couldn’t quite get that next connecting pass and they could.”
North Muskegon finished the scoring at the 16:46 on a shot from the 20 by Sam Johnson.
NMC finishes its season at 15-4 overall while the Norse (16-3-1) advance to the regional final on Friday where they will face Harbor Springs (8-12-3), a 2-0 winner over Midland Calvary Baptist in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
