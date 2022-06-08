CEDAR SPRINGS — Deja vu.
Again.
For the second straight year, Spring Lake was just one goal better than Cadillac.
And the heartbreak feels pretty much the same.
The Lakers beat the Vikings 2-1 in an MHSAA Division 2 girls soccer regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Red Hawk Stadium a year after a 1-0 regional final win in overtime in the same location.
The loss ends Cadillac season at 16-4-4 overall while Spring Lake (17-2-1) advances to face Forest Hills Central in the Thursday’s regional final. The Rangers (17-2-1) beat East Grand Rapids 4-1 in Tuesday’s second semifinal.
It was an emotional end for a core group of nine seniors — Lauren Mist, Karis Bachman, Abby Kovacevich, Jessie Wetherell, Lizzy Eash, Gracie Tweedale, Lydia Schamanek, Lindsay Meier and Jenna Stahlecker — who’ve won two straight districts and 30 games in the past two seasons.
“We fought so hard,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We won the second half…we scored and they didn’t.
“If there’s anything to take away from this, I feel like we’re very equal. We’re an equal with this team and they went to the state championship game last year. No one should look down on Cadillac soccer at all because I think we proved ourselves again.”
Yet, in a game that can come down to a touch on the ball here or a bounce there, it was Spring Lake that made the biggest plays and that came from senior standout forward Meah Bajt.
Bajt scored both of the Lakers’ goals in the first half and has a nose for the ball.
She was a large focus of Cadillac’s defensive plans and still wreaked havoc in the offensive end.
“We really controlled her at times and she’s a fantastic player,” Weitzel said. “She gave us a lot of troubles because she just goes so hard to every ball and we knew she was going to be tough.”
It’s a player like Bajt that could be the final step to the next level for Cadillac, too.
While the Vikings have talented forwards in Kovacevich and junior Georgette Sake, someone like Bajt makes it look easy scoring goals and that’s something Cadillac does not have.
“We struggled with the same things that we’ve been struggling with all season,” Weitzel said.
“That’s moving off the ball, finding our forwards and getting that little piece to finishing it.
“I think it takes a very special player to do that. We’ve tried Abby and Georgette and we’re going to have a new set of players next year so I think we’ve just got to find the one that’s going to the goal and put it in the back of the net no matter what. Abby and Georgette have done so much for us this year but we’re missing that last piece.”
Despite being down 2-0 at halftime, Cadillac kept fighting and played a much better second half.
The Vikings carried the play to the Lakers at times and had them on their heels a little bit.
It finally resulted in a corner kick for the Vikings and they cashed in when Schamanek connected with Stahlecker for a goal with 18:41 left in the contest.
Schamanek nearly put Cadillac on the board in the first half, too, but hit the corner off the crossbar near the post in the 38th minute.
“We got a little fire in that second half and I was really proud we were able to pick it up,” Weitzel said. “We got that goal and then we threw everything thing we could at them.
“We put three forwards up there and I think we kind of had them on their heels a little bit.”
Spring Lake weathered the storm, though, and Cadillac had few good looks in the game’s final five minutes.
Weitzel said it’s tough to see this senior group go.
“These seniors are so good,” she said. “They work so hard and they’re so soccer smart. It’s been awesome to coach them and to learn from them.
“We return a lot of our defense next year and we’re going to be a hard-working team that’s going to get it done. I really have some confidence in our younger players and I am so excited about next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.