DEWITT — The good news is they hung with a powerhouse for a while.
The not-so-good news is they couldn’t do it the whole way through.
Cadillac saw its season come to an end with a 50-20 loss to DeWitt in an MHSAA Division 3 pre-district football contest Friday night.
The loss ends the Vikings’ season at 5-5 overall while the Panthers (7-3) face Mount Pleasant in the second round next week. The Oilers beat Gaylord 36-0 on Friday.
Cadillac came out of the night with a number of positives but also with the knowledge that it has work to do to be on the level with teams like DeWitt, a team that won the D3 state title in 2020 and was runner-up in 2021.
“We’ve got a long way to go as a program to catch someone like DeWitt consistently,” Cadillac coach Shawn Jackson said. “We’ve got to find way to match that.
“Our kids fought their backsides off. We played our best game on offense all year long against very good team.”
The Vikings did score first in the contest when Kaleb McKinley ran one in from 9 yards out just a minute into the contest.
DeWitt came right back and tied it at 7-7 three minutes later and then went up 9-7 with a safety when a snap went over the Cadillac punter’s head and out of the end zone.
The Panthers went up 16-7 with 5:13 left in the first quarter and then made it 23-7 two minutes later after a Cadillac fumble. Cadillac got one back on a 32-yard pass play from Charlie Howell to Keenan Suminski to make it 23-14 with 1:18 left in the first quarter.
DeWitt went up 29-14 midway through the second quarter before Howell hit Suminski for an 11-yard score to make it 29-20 with three minutes left in the first half. The Panthers scored two minutes later and it was 30-14 at halftime.
“We had plenty of offensive opportunities and in games like that, you’ve got to outscore them but we couldn’t do it,” Jackson said. “They scored right before the half and then right after the half to kind of put it out of reach.”
The Panthers were up 43-20 after three quarters.
McKinley finished with 83 yards on 15 carries. Howell was 13 of 27 passing for 186 yards. Suminski caught five passes for 120 yards while Derek Rood caught three passes for 103 yards.
Teegan Baker paced the defense with 14 tackles while Eli Main had nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Chris Reinhold and Kaidan Westdorp each had six tackles while Rood had five.
Jackson said he’s definitely going to miss this group of seniors despite only having coached them for one year.
“I am proud to have coached these kids,” he said. “I’ve done this for a long time and I’ve never coached a better group of people.
“The kids deserve way better than what they got this year. I am disappointed I couldn’t do more for them.”
