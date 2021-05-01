LEROY — Pine River had one of its better days as it swept Lake City 10-0 and 5-2 in a Highland Conference baseball doubleheader on Friday.
"We played one of our better doubleheaders of the year," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "We were pretty consistent with our pitching and after we didn't play so well the other night, we were ready to play tonight.
"That was good to see."
Hunter Kanouse got the win in the opener, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out eight.
Kanouse helped himself at the plate with two hits and four RBIs while Cole Hill and Austin Latoski had two hits and an RBI each. Elijah Carper added a hit and two RBIs.
Latoski got the win in game two, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three in three innings of work. Dylan Blood pitched well in relief.
Rouse had three hits and an RBI while Blood picked up an RBI on a squeeze play.
Pine River (9-5-1 overall, 3-1 Highland) is at Mason County Eastern on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Trojans sweep Bucks
LEROY — Lake City picked up a pair of Highland wins, sweeping Pine River 18-13 and 8-7.
Morgan Rogers got the win in the opener, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had an RBI double; Kiley Cunningham a hit and an RBI; Nicole Adams a double and two RBIs; Payton Hogan a double and two RBIs; Rogers three hits and two RBIs; Mya Miller two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Helen Brown a hit and an RBI; and Kara McGiness a hit and an RBI.
CorNesha Holmes paced Pine River with three hits while Emma Whitley added a two-run triple.
Rogers got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Keenen had a hit; Tarrin Miller two hits; Cunningham three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Adams two triples and an RBI; Hogan an RBI; Rogers a double and two RBIs; and Miller two hits and an RBI.
Lake City hosts Beaverton today.
Manton drops two
MANTON — Manton dropped a pair of Highland Conference games to Beal City, 7-3 and 14-4.
Shelby Bundy took the loss in the opener, allowing three earned runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Sam Powers had a hit; Aysia Taylor a double and an RBI; and Hanna Larson a hit.
Noelle Nyquist too the loss in game two, allowing eight earned runs on seven hit and five walks.
At the plate, Powers had a hit; Taylor three hits and an RBI; Morgan Shepler a hit; and Autumn Sackett a hit.
Manton hosts its invitational today.
