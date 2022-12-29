Different Strokes: Cadillac's Balcom heads to Eastern for rowing

CADILLAC — Stella Balcom has always loved sports and fitness.
From swimming to softball, the Cadillac High School senior loves athletic competition and staying in shape.
Now, she’s found a new passion — rowing.
Balcom recently signed her National Letter of Intent for rowing at Eastern Michigan University beginning next fall.
She’s what they call a talent-transfer athlete — someone who’s never competed in a boat but has athletic ability, strength and a specific body type that lends itself well to the sport.
And she’s excited to get started.
“I knew about the sport and always thought it was really cool,” Balcom laughed. “I found an all-day camp at Eastern Michigan and thought why don’t I try it…what do i have to lose?
“I immediately fell in love. I told my mom that is something that I want to do.”
That was this past August and Balcom then took an official visit to Eastern later in the fall to meet more of the people that will coach her and be her teammates at the NCAA Division I school in Ypsilanti.
“It was really fun and they all treated me super well,” Balcom said. “At the end of the visit, they offered me a scholarship and a spot on the team.
“I was just so excited.”
Balcom has always had the goal of being a collegiate athlete but wasn’t sure if that would happen or where her true interests lied.
She’s always been into working out and being strong, things that go right along with sports.
“Honestly, until this year, I wasn’t sure but I loved sports, loved being on teams and working out,” Balcom said. “This year, as college gets closer, I realized I am not done being an athlete.
“I thought about softball maybe at a smaller school but that kind of tapered and then during swim season, I thought about that and I love swimming. Once I went to the rowing camp, I knew right away that this is what I want to do.
“I am so excited to try something new.”
Balcom enters Eastern Michigan’s program as one of seven freshmen talent-transfer athletes for next fall.
The Eagles also have signed young women with previous rowing experiences, whether it be in high school or clubs.
She’s excited to learn all she can.
“As far as the sport itself, I don’t know a lot,” Balcom said. “You learn a lot your first year as a Novice and we’ve got a lot of people who will be learning.”
Balcom does have one extra source of support on the sport and that’s Cadillac native Libbey Lloyd, also a member of Eastern’s team. Lloyd is a junior at EMU.
“Libbey has been so helpful to me throughout my journey so far,” Balcom said. “She’s been so sweet to me talking about rowing what it’s like and even the things that maybe suck about it.
“She tells me that it’s going to be worth it and that you’ll love it if you work hard and have the right mindset.”
Balcom also looks at the rowing experience as a way to improve on her fitness, something that she can carry beyond college.
“I definitely want to make this my lifestyle for the next four years and I think it will be one of the best experiences I can have,” she said.
“I’ll learn so much about fitness, training and ways to take care of my body. I’ll probably carry those traits with me the rest of my life.
“I’m just so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here…my parents, all of my coaches…everyone.”
Balcom plans to major in occupational therapy at Eastern Michigan.
